Kentucky tax filing season begins January 26; here’s info about filing, assistance

The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin accepting state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 26 and begin processing refund requests on Monday, Feb. 2. The deadline for Kentuckians to file 2025 returns is Wednesday, April 15. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also will begin accepting federal individual income tax returns on Jan. 26.

Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process. Taxpayers may check the status of their refund online by entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected Kentucky refund.

Each year, DOR partners with the IRS to operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites across the state. At these sites, knowledgeable staff provide free tax filing assistance to eligible individuals and families, as well as Kentucky state government employees.

This free service is available to help individuals with an annual income of $67,000 or less or any Kentucky state government employee, regardless of income. In-person assistance will be offered by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 10 to April 14.

If you believe you qualify and would like to take advantage of this service, please schedule an appointment by contacting the nearest regional taxpayer service center. A complete list of the regional taxpayer service centers are available at revenue.ky.gov.

Kentucky also offers KY File, a no-cost option to file Kentucky individual income tax returns. KY File is free and is designed to be the simple electronic equivalent of a paper form. KY File will provide basic mathematical and error checks, but unlike tax soft­ware, it does not ask about or explain tax scenarios. There are no income limitations to use this service.

Before using KY File, taxpayers should complete their federal tax forms. KY File will allow you to file your returns electronically and receive a paper check sooner. Direct deposit is not an option with KY File. To learn more, visit filetaxes.ky.gov.

Taxpayers who have questions or require assistance may submit a general inquiry on the DOR website at “Get Help” or contact DOR taxpayer assistance at 502-564-4581. Representatives are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Finance and Administration Cabinet