Britainy Beshear: Support KY’s domestic violence survivors during Shop & Share Feb. 7

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Kentuckians have the opportunity to participate in Shop & Share – a one-day drive to provide Kentucky’s regional domestic violence shelters with much-needed items. I’m proud to partner with ZeroV for this donation drive every year.

As First Lady, my number one goal is to make our Commonwealth a safer place for all our families.

Sadly, in Kentucky, more than 45% of women and 35% of men experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. These are not just numbers. They are our neighbors – from every community in our state.

My faith teaches that we are called to protect the most vulnerable.

Organizations like ZeroV, and each of our regional domestic violence shelters, are there for domestic violence survivors as they begin to heal and move forward.

In 2025, Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters housed more than 2,300 people.

And through Shop & Share, we can ensure that survivors and their families, when they arrive at a shelter, have everyday essentials. Because we know that, more often than not, families fleeing for their lives don’t have much more than the clothes on their backs.

Last year, I met a survivor who told me her story: Through donations like these, she received gift cards that she was able to use for gas and food. It was enough to get her and her family away from an abusive situation and find help.

This truly shows that every action, every donation, no matter how big or small, can change a life for the better – quite possibly, even save one.

And there are so many other stories like this one.

In 2025, Shop & Share raised over $349,000 in cash and in-kind donations. And since the event was started in 2008 by Andy’s mom and former First Lady, Jane Beshear, more than $6 million has been donated to help the lives of thousands of survivors.

Together, we can make sure survivors have the resources they need to heal.

Shop & Share is Saturday, Feb. 7. It’s easy to get involved. While you’re shopping, you can get what you need and then pick up a few extra items to donate.

Volunteers will be on site to help – and they’ll have lists of what supplies are needed most, such as food, diapers and other essentials. Once you check out, those items are left with the volunteers who will deliver them to the local domestic violence shelter.

This year, you have more options than ever. Kroger has been our key partner for this event for many years, and they’ve stepped up again. We also have many other stores participating in 2026, including some Family Dollar, Food City, IGA, Pennington’s Foodfair, Save A Lot and Walmart locations, as well as local grocery stores. You can find the full list of participating stores at ZeroV.org/ShopandShare.

At most locations, Kentuckians can donate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

To the survivors out there who may be listening: I want you to know that there is help. You are brave. And your courage will get you and your family to better days. And we’re here to support you.

Let’s do what we do best in Kentucky: support our neighbors.

Thank you to everyone at ZeroV and Kroger who helps make this event a success every year.

Let’s make sure this is the most successful Shop & Share yet. I know Team Kentucky can do it.

Britainy Beshear is First Lady of Kentucky