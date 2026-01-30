Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes appearance at the Newport Kroger — and you’re invited

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Jack Cupit – make that Jack “Jack and Cheese” Cupit – said he got his first taste of interacting with crowds as a cheerleader.

The 23-year-old graduate of the University of Tennessee was a member of the Vols’ cheering squad.

These days, he drives the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which makes an appearance at the Newport Kroger – 20 W. 6th Street – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – today.

“I’m an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.”

And how did that come about?

“I applied on-line, went through training, and have been on the road since June. In fact. We just arrived from Indianapolis,” he said. “It’s a full-time job. “We’re constantly on the road, and visit a new city at least once-a-week. I love the new experiences – and being able to make people smile.”

“Jack and Cheese” says he drives the Wienermobile with his partner – “Cook-em-Cam” – Camila Fowler. “And, we drive on the highways, we’re not towed. Yes, we drove here from Indy on I-74.

“It’s really pretty easy to drive, after training. Oh yeah, we’re trained by four Madison, Wisconsin police officers. We’re taught how to back-up and make small turns.”

So, what does a Hotdogger do when his time is up?

“We have a one-year limit as Hotdoggers,” he said, “from June to June. Most of us graduate and stay with the company in a sales capacity.”

But before he hangs up his Wienermobile keys – “Jack and Cheese” is prepping for the Wiener 500.

“We did it last year for the very first time; and since I started working in June, I didn’t qualify. I’ll be ready this time – it’s the Friday before the Indianapolis 500. This year it’s May 22nd.”

All six Wienermobiles will compete in the event, he says.

As for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, it originated in 1936 with Carl Mayer, the founder’s nephew, creating the first “hot dog on wheels” to bring cheer during the Depression, evolving from a simple vehicle with open cockpits to modern versions featuring gull-wing doors, vibrant interiors, and modern tech, all driven by college students known as “Hotdoggers,” promoting brand joy and nostalgia across America.

Mayer conceived the idea, and the first 13-foot, steel-bodied Wienermobile, built by General Body Company, hit the streets of Chicago, featuring open cockpits.

Since the late 1980s, college graduates called “Hotdoggers,” are selected as spokespeople, highly selective with thousands of applicants yearly.

Modern Wienermobiles include condiment-themed interiors – ketchup floor, mustard spill, blue sky ceilings, and the famous Wiener Whistle, distributed to fans.

The fleet of six Wienermobiles travels the United States, serving as a unique form of experiential marketing, spreading smiles and creating nostalgic connections with communities.

“We’ll be in the area through Sunday,” “Jack and Cheese” says. They’re set for a visit to Middletown, Ohio, Sunday at their Chili Cook Off.

“We’re hoping that we can ‘meat up,’” he adds.