Campbell County’s Carl Biery gets national First Responder recognition for his 55 years of service

Judge/Executive Steve Pendery and Commissioners Brian Painter, Tom Lampe, and Geoff Besecker presented Carl Biery with the Campbell County Citation of Achievement for his recent accomplishment as the grand prize winner of the National First Responder of the Year award, presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores Foundation.

Out of more than 70 nominees nationwide, Carl was recognized for his 55 years of selfless service, responding to over 4,500 emergencies.

In recognition of the award, the National Association of Convenience Stores Foundation thanked him with free gasoline and beverages for a year.



Since 1969, Carl has been a steady presence in some of our nation’s most significant tragedies, including:

• 1977: Beverly Hills Supper Club fire in Southgate, KY

• 1979: Cincinnati concert tragedy

• 1988: Carrollton bus crash

• 2001: Pentagon response following September 11 attacks

• 2005: Hurricane Katrina relief operations in Alabama

