NKY Chamber recognizes Karen Finan of OneNKY Alliance with NKY Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented Karen Finan, President and CEO of the OneNKY Alliance with a Northern Kentucky Community Award during a recent sold out Eggs ‘N Issues event with 400 in attendance. The award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region to recognize their positive impact on the community.

Finan is a Northern Kentucky University alum working with the team at OneNKY Alliance to implement a strategic vision toward a unified community. The recent opening of the OneKY Center is one example of their work to bring together the region’s growth organizations for more impactful collaboration. The organization also incubated and launched EducateNKY in 2023 to address the need for improved student outcomes.

Finan previously served as interim President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED (which is now known as BE NKY Growth Partnership), driving national relocations/expansions accounting for more than $3 million in Capital investment. She was a previous partner with Gilman Partners, where she originated the CRE/Economic Development practice.

Finan has been recognized as Executive of the Year by Horizon Community Foundation, is a past Kentucky Business Hall of Fame honoree by NKY Magazine, was named a Top Leader by Cincinnati Enquirer, was named one of Kentucky’s Top Businesswomen by the Lane Report, and is an Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honoree. She also serves as Vice Chair for the Northern Kentucky Port Authority and Chair of the Northern Kentucky University Foundation and is a board member of the Easterseals Redwood Foundation and NKY Works.

“Karen continues to be one of our region’s most valued and trusted community leaders. She works every day to advance the OneNKY Alliance’s vision of a united community. Her work over the years proves she’s all about making Northern Kentucky a better place for all,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “The OneNKY Center, which Karen was instrumental in making happen, is just the latest in a long track record of bringing people and organizations together. Thanks to Karen, Northern Kentucky is a better place to live, work, play, learn, and give back. We’re thrilled to recognize her dedication and passion with the NKY Community Award.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

