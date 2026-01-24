Auditor Ball announces annual statewide Read Across America Drawing Contest

Kentucky Auditor Allison Ball’s Commonwealth Office of the Ombudsman announced its annual statewide drawing contest in celebration of Read Across America Day on March 2.

The contest invites Kentucky students ages 13 and under to participate by creating a bookmark-sized drawing that features their favorite storybook character discovering the joy of reading.

Entries will be accepted until February 19. Students may submit their artwork by emailing hannah.kennedy@ky.gov or by visiting the auditor’s website. After review, the top three drawings will be selected and posted on the Auditor’s social media pages for a public vote.

The winning illustration will be featured on the Ombudsman’s bookmarks and made available at public libraries across the Commonwealth.

For additional information or questions, please email hannah.kennedy@ky.gov.

Auditor of Public Accounts