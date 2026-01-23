Newport guard’s last-second scoop shot wins first-round game in All “A” Classic boys state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports writer

Junior guard Amontae Lowe made a driving scoop shot off the glass just before the final buzzer sounded to give Newport a 45-43 win over Lexington Christian in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys state basketball tournament on Thursday at Owensboro Sportscenter.

There were seven ties and 13 lead changes in the tight battle before Lowe’s game-winning basket. It came after Lexington Christian tied the score with 0:06 left on the clock.

Newport (12-4) will play Harlan (8-11) in a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday. That will be one of four games involving Northern Kentucky boys and girls teams that posted first-round victories.

With heavy snow expected in the Owensboro area on Saturday morning, the semifinals of the boys and girls tournaments have been moved back to Sunday. The new tipoff times are 8 and 9:30 a.m. for girls and 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for boys.

Championship games will now be played at 3 p.m. for girls and 4:30 p.m. for boys on Sunday.

Lowe ended up with a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds in Newport’s first-round victory. Two years ago, he was a freshman reserve on the team that won the small school state tournament.

Somerset took a 41-39 lead with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Briar Jumpers did not score again until Dawson Farmer got the tying basket with six seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Newport’s inbound pass went to Lowe. He weaved through defenders, headed for the basket and scooped up a shot. The ball kissed off the glass, rolled along the rim and dropped into the net.

The Wildcats’ other double-figure scorer was sophomore Davae Andrews-Glover with 11 points. Senior forward Keegan Farrell had five points and nine rebounds.

Somerset finished with a 21-6 scoring advantage from behind the 3-point line. The Wildcats offset that by outscoring the Briar Jumpers 30-18 in the paint and 9-4 at the free throw line.

NEWPORT 8 13 11 13 — 45

LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN 9 12 15 7 — 43

NEWPORT (12-4): Lowe 7 5 20, Andrews-Glover 5 0 11, Nichols 1 0 2, Hurry 1 0 2, Farrell 2 1 5, Jackson 1 2 4, Petty 0 1 1. Totals: 17 9 45.

LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN (11-9): Farmer 2 4 8, Kidd 2 0 5, Lycan 2 0 4, Pridemore 1 0 2, Marshall 6 0 16, King 3 0 6. Totals: 16 4 43.

Three-point goals: N — Lowe, Glover. LC — Marshall 4, King 2, Kidd.

Girls state tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter

FRIDAY

Owensboro Catholic vs. Owen County, 8:30 a.m.

BROSSART vs. Danville Christian, 10 a.m.

Lexington Christian vs. Monroe County, 11:30 a.m.

HOLY CROSS vs. Lyon County, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Semifinal games, 8 and 9:30 a.m.

Championship game, 3 p.m.

Boys state tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter

FRIDAY

Clinton County vs. Caverna, 3 p.m.

WALTON-VERONA vs. Martin County, 4:30 p.m.

NEWPORT vs. Harlan, 6 p.m.

Raceland vs. Mayfield-Lyon County winner, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Semifinal games, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.