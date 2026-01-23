She had a dream, overcame obstacles; now she’ll swim in Special Olympics USA games

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

She’s going to the Olympics. It’s true – it’s really true – Carmen Widener will be competing in the Olympics this year.

She’s a swimmer – competed four years at Cooper High School – but the hurdles she overcame were harder than any relay she ever competed in.

“Carmen was born with 22q11.2,” her dad Kevin told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “We found out prenatally. It is the second-most common genetic disorder, behind Down Syndrome.”

Also known as DiGeorge Syndrome, 22q11.2 is a genetic disorder caused by a missing piece of chromosome 22, leading to highly variable health issues including heart defects, immune problems, cleft palate, low calcium, developmental delays, and learning/behavioral difficulties.

About ten percent of cases are passed down from a parent, who might halve mild symptoms or be a carrier. “We don’t have any cases in the family,” dad Widener, said. They have three children – two sisters older than Carmen.

And that causes a problem for the aspiring Olympian. Try 19 surgeries, according to mom Tricia. “And two open heart procedures,” she added.

“We had to just keep her alive her first two years,” Tricia said, “and we did it with feeding tubes and pumps.”

Swimming – really – it had to be a dream.

“Carmen fell in love with the water when she started splashing in the kiddie pool where we live when she was around two or three,” Kevin recalled. “Oh yeah, she still had that feeding tube – until she was six.”

Ten years ago, Carmen met Debbie – and that’s when the magic started.

Debbie is Deborah Ogden of Fort Wright, who has been coaching Special Olympics swimming going on 20 years. She served as the Special Olympics USA head coach in swimming at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin, 2023.

Oh, there is a connection. “I had a son with special needs who swam,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “My daughter swam for the Northern Kentucky Clippers.”

Ogden started officiating the USA club in 1991. Her son started swimming for the Special Olympics in ’94; and sadly, he passed in 2005.

“My son, says the coach, “taught me the meaning of living every moment to the fullest.”

Ogden also served as the head swim coach for Special Olympics Kentucky in the Special Olympics USA Games in 2018 and 2022.

She will serve as coach of the Special Olympics USA Games commencing June 20th of this year in Minneapolis.

And yes, Carmen Widener is one of four athletes from Kentucky on the squad. Some 35-40 Kentucky youth will represent the Bluegrass at the Games, says dad Widener.

“Carmen feels most comfortable in the water and with Debbie,” Tricia says. “She says in the water, ‘I am what I am.’”

“Cooper was great,” mom continued. “She made the team and that gave her a niche. She competed in every meet, on the relay with the breaststroke.”

While at Cooper, Carmen was enrolled in the IEP – the Individual Education Plan. “That certainly helped her through school and in class,” mom says. “It’s quite important for parents with special needs children; it levels the playing field so their children can be part of a regular classroom.”

Carmen was in regular classes. IEP helped modify the curriculum, mom added. “If her reading was not up to grade level, Carmen wore headphones to help. Books were read to her,” Tricia said.

But back to the pool.

“I loved swimming when I was little,” Carmen told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I joined Special Olympics when I was nine. I admit, I was bad at the start – but didn’t quit.

“If they told me to quit, I wouldn’t listen.”

At the start, added Tricia, Carmen was involved with Developmental Swimming – swimming with a parent.

These days, Carmen swims almost daily — she practices twice a week – Wednesdays and Fridays with her entire team at Scott High School and swims at the Burlington YMCA.

“She’s got great swimming skills,” her coach said. “And she’s learned self-confidence. I’ve seen her confidence grow much this year.”

At the Games, Carmen will participate in the 100 IM—butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle and the 100 breaststroke – consisting of four laps.

Carmen won a gold medal in the 100 breaststroke and 100 IM at the state meet held at the University of Louisville this past May. That gold qualified her for the Games in Minneapolis.

“The Louisville event was just 11 months after a new valve was placed in her heart,” Kevin says. “And a month in intensive care.”

Ogden added: “Carmen works extremely hard. I love coaching her and always tell her not to get too frustrated.”

Her team consists of four athletes, one from Crestwood and one from Spencer County. Three of the members are Northern Kentucky Dolphin swimmers.

“I’m excited and nervous,” Carmen says. “My parents are even more nervous.”

Why is that?

“Well,” says Tricia,” We drop her off at the airport for her trip to Minneapolis and won’t see her until she competes. She’ll be living with the other athletes in a make-shift Olympic Village.”

Carmen had a dream some eight years ago – and she finally reached her goal. Now she’s looking toward the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2027 in Chili. Yes, she is Special – she’s an Olympian