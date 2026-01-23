Kentucky braces for major winter storm starting tonight through Monday

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A major winter storm is expected to affect Kentucky from Friday night through Monday morning, with up to 15 inches of snow in much of the state, along with up to a half inch of ice, especially in the south and southeast.

Michael Kochasic, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Louisville, says to expect major effects.

“The large amount of snow and ice will bring major impacts to the roadways, utilities, and just general daily life – Power outages, impassible roads across the area. If you don’t have to travel, we recommend that you don’t, except for emergencies, so the road crews can do their jobs.”

He notes it can change between now and when the severe winter weather arrives and asks Kentuckians to stay up to date on updates of changing weather conditions.

Once the storm exits Kentucky on Monday, Kochasic says winter’s grip will continue.

“We have dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills through at least midweek,” he said.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) highway crews are monitoring forecasts, preparing to deploy nearly 1,500 state-owned and contracted plow trucks, and ready to tap into their stockpile of 311,000 tons of salt and over 1 million gallons of brine for anti-icing efforts.

“During winter storms, particularly when arctic temperatures are possible, our priority is safety,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Crews will work to keep state highways passable and ensure access for emergency personal responding to downed power lines or other issues.”



Go to snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps, traffic cameras, tips and highway district updates.



“Kentucky, we are facing some severe winter weather this weekend, and we are doing everything possible to prepare ahead and have options in place to keep Kentuckians safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are asking everyone to take this winter weather event seriously by having weather alerts turned on and phones charged and by avoiding travel if possible. Let’s do whatever we can to keep our people safe this weekend.”

In addition to KYTC crews, Kentucky State Parks and Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) are implementing steps to pre-treat roadways and offer assistance to Kentuckians as needed.