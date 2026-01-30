Cancer advocates urge lawmakers to take action to reduce the burden of cancer

Cancer patients, survivors and caregivers from across the state traveled to the Capitol campus to meet with their elected officials during Suits and Sneakers Cancer Action Day yesterday.

They told lawmakers that Kentucky can and must do better to reduce the toll of tobacco on Kentuckians.

“Big Tobacco has been dominating the Commonwealth for generations. These companies aggressively market their products to people, effectively creating lifelong customers with an addiction to deadly products, with no end in sight,” said John Staton, a University of Kentucky student advocate.

“Families across Kentucky are struggling under the burden of tobacco. Nearly every one of us has personally experienced the loss of a loved one from a tobacco-related disease. I am currently watching my Uncle fight for his life due to a tobacco-related cancer, and I don’t ever want another family to experience this pain.”

The majority of lawmakers also wore their sneakers to the Capitol campus in support of cancer awareness on Suits and Sneakers Cancer Action Day. Advocates met with legislators to urge them to support legislation directing future JUUL settlement funds to fact-based youth tobacco prevention programs. Kentucky has an opportunity to address tobacco use, including the use of e-cigarettes and protect our middle and high school students from deadly and addictive tobacco products.

Advocates also asked lawmakers to increase funding for the Quit Now Kentucky program from $2 million to $4 million in the budget. A well-funded tobacco cessation and prevention program is essential to provide the support needed to help people quit and to prevent kids and young adults from starting to use tobacco.

There is evidence that exposure to secondhand smoke is harmful to a person’s health. As a result, advocates also asked lawmakers to oppose legislation that would weaken Kentucky’s local smoke-free laws. Everyone has the right to breathe clean, smoke-free air regardless of where they live, work or play.

An estimated 31,440 Kentuckians will be diagnosed with cancer, and 10,510 are expected to die from the devastating disease this year. Over 37% of those cancer deaths will be caused by cigarette smoking, the second-highest rate of smoking-caused cancer deaths in the country.

Those gathered at the Capitol were calling on Kentucky lawmakers to change this by taking steps to prioritize the fight against cancer by reducing tobacco use in our state.

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network