EducateNKY looking for volunteers for No One Eats Alone Day at Newport High School

Staff report

EducateNKY is looking for volunteers as it partners with Newport High School to support No One Eats Alone Day, a national initiative that encourages students to build connections and ensure no one feels isolated during lunch.

Volunteers are needing to help engage students through games, activities, and positive interactions during lunch periods on Friday, Febrary 20.

Your presence can make a meaningful difference in a student’s day and their sense of belonging.

If you are interested in volunteering, email Donna Watts at donna.watts@newport.kyschools.us by February 9 to sign up and learn more.