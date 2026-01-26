CBC luncheon: Kenton Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann to speak to Feb. 12 luncheon

Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann will provide updates on two key developments at the Covington Business Council’s monthly luncheon on Feb. 12, 11:30-1 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom, 6 E. 5th Street, in Covington.

Register here. The event will likely sell out soon and registration is required.

The two developments are:

• SparkHaus, more than a workspace — it’s community designed to empower Northern Kentucky’s entrepreneurs and innovators. From thoughtfully designed offices to versatile meeting spaces and vibrant gathering areas, SparkHaus provides everything you need to grow, connect, and succeed. The lower level is filled with meeting space – Zoom rooms, phone booths, conference rooms, and two Multi-Media Event Classrooms. It is the place where people come together – both in-person and remotely – to get work done.

• Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law and the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine, coming to Covington as part of the new Commonwealth Center for Biomedical Excellence. The project will be located on a riverfront site that is currently a parking lot at 11 East Rivercenter Blvd.. Construction is expected to begin in late 2025, with an estimated completion in the second quarter of 2028.

Knochelmann is a lifelong resident of Kenton County, growing up in Taylor Mill and Covington as the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Covington Latin School, then Xavier University with a degree in Accounting, before taking the lead in the family business.

He and his wife, Lisa, own Schneller & Knochelmann Plumbing Heating Air, a business founded in 1928 and employing over 100 team members with offices in Covington and Cincinnati. Kris has worked in the plumbing and HVAC industry since he was 15 years old. He and Lisa live in Covington.



In addition to his responsibilities as the Kenton County Judge/Executive, Kris serves on numerous boards, which include: the Northern Kentucky Area Development District Board of Directors, the BE NKY Board, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, past president of the OKI Regional Council of Governments, the St. Elizabeth Board of Trustees, the Horizon Council of Trustees, Blue North, as well as many others.