The weather: Officials advise staying home (and warm) — stay off roads, seek help in power outages

Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray and Kentucky Emergency Management Director Eric Gibson provided an update on severe winter weather affecting the Commonwealth. As snow, sleet and ice continue to move across Kentucky, Gov. Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to stay off the roads and to seek help in the event of a power outage.

“Kentucky is in the heart of the storm right now as precipitation moves across the state, and ice has become our biggest concern,” said Gov. Beshear. “We expect snow, sleet and ice to keep falling throughout today and overnight. This is combined with dangerously cold temperatures throughout next week. Stay off the roads and stay warm. Power outages are rising quickly, and we need you to get to a warming center if your power is out.”

Most local government offices are closed today and cities are encouraging citizens to stay off the streets and to keep their cars off the streets so snowplows can do their work. Check your city’s website for information on warming centers and more. Schools have also been moved to online study. NKU and Thomas More campuses are closed.

Power Outages and Warming Centers: The Governor stated that power outages are rising fast, with over 50,000 reported at the time of his update. He said that number is expected to rise throughout the day.

Snow and ice is expected to continue through early Monday morning when the winter watch ends at 7 a.m. EST.

Gov. Beshear said that ice accumulations are higher than expected and that ice has become the main concern.

State highway and contracted crews continue to treat and plow snow-covered roads across the commonwealth. Road conditions have been slowly deteriorating and are expected to worsen throughout the day. More freezing rain is forecast, which is likely to cause more downed trees and power lines that could make some roadways impassable. A fleet of nearly 1,500 plow trucks will remain active to keep priority routes passable, but with icy conditions and dangerous cold expected the remainder of the week, travel will remain hazardous.

“Don’t let your guard down if you don’t see snow falling, because ice is actually the biggest threat, making travel extremely hazardous today and throughout the week, and cold temps will cause it to stick around,” said Secretary Gray. “Our crews continue to work long 12-hour shifts to respond and adapt to changing conditions, but travelers with a Monday commute should anticipate significant issues, as the storm will continue into the morning.”

Kentuckians are encouraged to continue avoiding unnecessary travel to give crews, utility teams and first responders room to work. Visit snowky.ky.gov for driver tips and resources like traffic cams and travel conditions available on the GoKy map.

Kentucky National Guard members are located at 53 armories across 42 counties. The Guard began making rounds in local communities. They are continuing to do wellness checks and prepare for any needed transports due to power outages. These teams have preloaded near areas expected to receive increased ice accumulations.

The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated to Level 2, and emergency support functions staff are on standby and ready for increased activation.

Gov. Beshear also implemented the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the Commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

President Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration making federal aid immediately available.

Shoveling Safety Tips: The Governor warned Kentuckians to take breaks while shoveling, noting that the state lost six people in 2025 to snow removal incidents. Click here for shoveling safety tips.

If you have an emergency or life-threatening situation, dial 911 for immediate assistance.

If you have immediate needs that are not life-threatening, please complete the Rapid Needs Assessment Form or call 502-607-6665. These needs include: power is out or inconsistent; no heat or very little heat; individuals with medical needs or disabilities; no food or unable to cook; no or very little drinking water; unable to leave house due to weather or lack of transportation; phone issues; unable to leave vehicle; checking on a loved one; and more.

For additional preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.

The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.