Cincinnati Museum Center Youth Programs seeking new volunteers; applications due March 31

Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) is offering Greater Cincinnati high school students the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in a museum. Recruitment begins today for the museum’s Youth Programs, which is open to any area students ages 13-18 or in grades 7-12. Applications for the free youth development program are due by March 31.

Those interested but unsure if they should apply can attend a Youth Programs Family Night on March 6 to learn more about the program and experience it firsthand.

CMC’s Youth Programs began in 1989 with two student volunteers in the Museum of Natural History & Science. In the years since those original “Lab Rats,” Youth Programs boasts over 2,000 alumni and has become a premier youth development initiative. It enhances the creativity, confidence and success of its participants, which numbered more than 50 students last year.

Through the program, students help develop and deliver programs to guests in the museum galleries. The opportunity to engage with guests helps develop public speaking skills and nurture confidence. Students also get to work alongside museum curators and other professionals, job shadowing or getting hands-on to support them in their roles.

Academic success is a cornerstone of the program, with 100% of participants graduating from high school. Ninety-nine percent go on to enroll in a four-year college, with 80% receiving scholarships or financial aid, which CMC helps facilitate through financial aid workshops and scholarship fairs. CMC also leads field trips to cities and museums across the country, during which students meet professionals in a variety of fields and go on college visits.

CMC hopes to welcome 25 to 30 new students to the program this year. Those interested in joining CMC’s Youth Programs can visit cincymuseum.org/youth-programs for application information. Following their application, students will go through an interview process before beginning orientation in May. Through the summer, new youth will shadow seasoned Youth Programs participants and will begin their work in earnest in August.

Cincinnati Museum Center