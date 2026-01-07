Mike Tussey: We have statues, monuments and Mount Rushmore — and then Bobbleheads

Listen my children and you shall hear and be advised – TODAY IS NATIONAL BOBBLEHEADS DAY.

It’s a good bet that at your house, there are Bobbleheads resting in drawers, boxes, or out in the garage. Somehow, someway, those lovable Bobbleheads found a way into our attention – but, they also possess that irresistible itch of loving to collect – if possible.

History reflects that these little rascals were invented centuries ago and in 1842 writer Nikolai Gogol first made a point to reference the Bobblehead dolls in a short story of his.

By the 20th century in 1901 they were being produced in Germany at the size of 6-8 inches. 60 years later, key Bobbleheads were made of Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Willie Mays becoming the first non-mascot created.

By 1964, the popularity of the Bobbleheads was growing and not just for sports. The Beatles Bobblehead set was created and instantly became one of the most famous and rarest of all time. In fact, it’s still a valuable collectible today.

1970 brought about a surge of Bobblehead collectibles as collectors shifted to items such as lunch boxes, action figures and even video games.

Just before the 21st Century in May of 1999, the beloved Bobbleheads were deemed as a 20th century relic until the San Francisco Giants brought the Bobble back to the public eye. They did it with a super promotion of offering a Willie Mays Bobblehead to the first 20,000 fans to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Candlestick Park.

With the coming of the 21st century in the year 2000, new variations were invented including the birth of the “Mini-Bobblehead” which was used as a sitter for small home banks and even air fresheners.



23 years ago in 2003, the Guinness Book of World records adjusted their records for the largest bobblehead which was to reflect the likeness of the very popular TV host – Chuck Woolery. It was 11 feet high and weighed 900 lbs.

Chuck was born in Ashland, Kentucky and today I’m very proud that we were friends and to share our Hallowed Halls of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame together. Sadly, Chuck passed in 2024 at the age of 83.

However, the record would soon be broken as TV host, writer and comedian, Conan O’Brien unveiled his own likeness with a 17 foot high Bobblehead in Chicago.

The world of competition whatever it may be from Baseball, Football, Basketball and even NASCAR – the lovable bobblehead seems to rule supreme with the fans. The owners found out, offer a FREE Bobblehead and they will come.



On this day, January 7, 1927, 99 years ago – the famed Harlem Globetrotters played their very first game in history. You can believe if some marketing manager thought of it, just think what “Free Bobbleheads” of those Globetrotters would have done for the attendance that day in 1927.

If you remember every time the Harlem Globetrotters took to the basketball courts for warm- ups, they were welcomed with their famous theme song – Sweet Georgia Brown.

I remember well, back in 1965 when the late Ken Jones and I were calling Russell High School basketball for WIRO, the late legendary Red Devils Coach MARVIN MERIDITH proudly led his team to the floor while the pep band played Sweet Georgia Brown.



Reds Baseball opens the 2026 season in just 77 days, Thursday, March 26 vs the Red Sox at 4:10.

Reds fans over the many years have become bobblehead addicted. As such, the Reds as usual will feature Reds Bobblehead Saturdays on these dates:

· Saturday, April 11 4:10 vs Angels – NOELVI MARTE “Wall Catch” Bobblehead day

· Saturday, May 23 7:15 vs Cardinals – KE’BRYAN HAYES “Gold Glove” Bobblehead

· Saturday, May 30 7:15 vs Braves – SPENCER STEER Bobblehead

· Saturday, June 13 4:10 vs Diamond Backs – ANDREW ABBOTT Bobblehead

· Saturday, August 1 6:40 vs Pirates – TERRY FRANCONA Bobblehead

· Saturday, September 5 6:40 vs Brewers – ELLY DE LA CRUZ Bobblehead

If collecting Reds Bobbleheads makes me an addict, I surrender – I am.

I remember going to the Reds game on Bobblehead day and with your ticket, you were given ONE Bobblehead.

However, it wasn’t unusual as you walked the concourse, I saw many fans carrying as many as 6 or more. I still wonder how they obtained all those to this day.

Over the years I have collected 54 Reds Bobbleheads, everyone from “The Nasty Boys” to Jonny Gomes.



Of course, like us all, I have my Reds baseball favorites and attached you find “Marty and Joe” and “Joe Nuxhall and Don Gullett.



I am very proud of these 4 Bobbleheads as well:

· COACH KEN SHIELDS

· NKU’S JANE MEIER

· NKU’S PAST PRESIDENT- THE LATE JIM VOTRUBA

· NKU’S MASCOT – VICTOR VIKING

It’s very evident, we just love to excel in whatever we do. It could be with our careers, sports, or even playing a game of scrabble,

Then comes the recognition that goes with excellence hand in hand. It could be a promotion, a plaque, an increase in salary or even induction into a Hall of Fame.

Bottom line, whatever it may well be, it’s certainly a boost to our self-esteem.



So, these tokens of success we know as Bobbleheads make us feel good, especially if one was created to honor you.

I think I will add to my “bucket list” – my very own Bobblehead.

Now that would bring a smile for sure.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.