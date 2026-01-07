KY Auditor’s Office accepting applications for summer internships; application deadline Feb. 28

The Kentucky Auditor’s Office is now accepting applications for its annual summer internship program.

Each year, the Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) conducts more than 600 audits and special examinations across state and local government, serving as a watchdog for Kentucky taxpayer dollars and promoting transparency and accountability.

The summer internship offers students meaningful, real-world experience in governmental accounting and the opportunity to contribute to the APA’s mission. Alongside technical audit training, the program emphasizes the importance of public service in government, free market principles, limited government, and the Constitution.

“My office plays a critical role in protecting Kentucky taxpayer dollars, and our interns see that mission in action throughout the summer,” said Auditor Allison Ball. “This program not only strengthens the technical skills needed for a successful accounting career but also offers interns a firsthand look at the meaningful work our office performs to ensure accountability in government. If you are a college student interested in government and accounting, I encourage you to apply.”

The successful candidates would be assigned to one of the following offices of the APA:

• Office of Records and Legal Services, which manages public records requests, ensures compliance with state and federal law, and provides legal guidance to audit staff. • Office of State Government Audits and Technology, which audits accounts and financial transactions of state agencies. • Office of Local Government Audits, which audits fiscal courts, county sheriffs, county clerks, and other local offices. • Office of Special Examinations, which examines agencies or programs based on allegations of waste, fraud, or abuse. • Office of Quality Assurance, which provides research, support, and training to all audit staff to ensure the APA is meeting auditing and reporting standards.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited college or university, have completed their junior year, and be on track to graduate with either 20 semester hours or 30 quarter hours of accounting.

Interested students can submit their application on the APA’s website auditor.ky.gov/Interns. Applications are due by February 28.

