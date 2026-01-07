LifeSciKY welcomes Centre College student Alexandru David as Innovation Fellow

LifeSciKY, Kentucky’s nonprofit lab incubator, has named Alexandru David as one of its first Innovation Fellows. This role offers undergraduate and graduate students hands-on experience in the life sciences industry, allowing them work on impactful projects alongside industry leaders, gaining real-world insights and building industry connections.

David is a senior Lincoln Scholar at Centre College majoring in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and has contributed to research in the development of curative therapies for HIV, chronic inflammation, and HIV-related comorbidities. The fellowship role is a great fit for his passion for entrepreneurship and science. As a high school student in Romania, he launched the National Program for the Personal Development of Students, an initiative that connects students with opportunities and mentors to guide young start-up founders.

“We’re excited to have Alexandru join us as an Innovation Fellow at LifeSciKY. His experiences and education exemplify that he is the type of driven innovator focused on building meaningful connections that we need for our organization,” said Dr. Christin Godale, executive director, LifeSciKY. “At LifeSciKY, our mission is to empower the next generation of innovators, which includes launching and growing our fellowship program. Alexandru brings to the team his scientific curiosity, entrepreneurial drive, and a commitment to mentorship that is so valuable in this field.”

LifeSciKY opened its 15,000-square-foot facility in September, which provides access to affordable labs, state-of-the-art equipment, and essential resources to early-stage life sciences companies. The nonprofit is dedicated to empowering future innovators and connecting students to transformative experiences.

“I saw the impact strong support hubs have on both young entrepreneurs and society when I launched the National Program in my home country of Romania,” David said. “I am excited to join LifeSciKY and join a team of passionate people dedicated to advancing new entrepreneurs and their innovative ideas to drive Kentucky-based science forward.”

To learn more about LifeSciKY or to apply for Lab Residency, visit LifeSciKY.com.

