City of Covington engages local tech company Proximity to implement new parking upgrades

The Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority has partnered with Proximity, a Covington-based tech company, to further improve downtown parking operations while creating new opportunities for local commerce.

The strategic investment in local innovation directly supports the City of Covington’s commitment to keeping the city open for business and strengthening the local economy during regional infrastructure improvements.

To maintain connectivity and economic vitality during the construction, the City of Covington is seeking out proactive strategies to draw visitors to the urban core. Building on Mayor Ron Washington’s success in securing $750,000 in state support, the city is now implementing parking upgrades identified as a core element of its “Bridging the Gap” initiative to aid neighborhoods and businesses.

“As we navigate the bridge construction, our focus remains on supporting our local businesses and ensuring our community thrives,” said Washington. “Having a local company that shares our mission of strengthening the local economy makes this solution even more powerful. Proximity will drive customers to our downtown businesses and help us showcase what makes Covington a great place to live, work, and play in.”

Proximity’s mission is simple: transform parking technology into an economic development tool and an opportunity for community growth. While traditional parking systems only handle payments, Proximity reimagines parking as a way to connect people with local businesses and strengthen the local economy. When parking is easy and stress-free, people visit downtown more often, stay longer, and spend more at local businesses.

“Covington understood this vision immediately,” said Grant Murray, Founder and CEO of Proximity. “During a time when access patterns are changing due to bridge construction, the CMVPA board and the city recognized that modern parking technology could actually boost local commerce rather than simply maintain the status quo.”

The platform allows Covington businesses to reach potential customers at the exact moment they’re parking nearby, when they’re most receptive to discovering what’s around them.

Unlike traditional parking systems that stop at payment, Proximity integrates location-based business promotions directly into the parking experience. When a user pays to park, they may see a small number of relevant, locally sponsored offers from nearby businesses, such as a discount, incentive, or welcome offer designed to encourage foot traffic and spending. This happens without interrupting a user’s ability to pay for parking.

For example, a visitor parking near the new SparkHaus development may learn that Better Blend has recently opened inside and receive a promotional offer, such as a discount on a smoothie. These promotions are tied to physical proximity and timing and are intended to help visitors discover local businesses they might otherwise miss.

This approach allows parking to serve as a practical tool for supporting downtown commerce, helping local businesses reach nearby customers while enhancing the overall visitor experience.

“This is a smart economic development investment,” said Naashom Marx, chair of the Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority. “We’re proud to partner with a Covington-based startup to deploy modern parking technology that makes it easier to access downtown, discover local businesses, and keep dollars circulating locally during construction. Proximity will help us support commerce today while positioning the city for a more connected, data-driven future.”

Proximity has already launched at city-operated parking facilities, with additional locations rolling out throughout early 2026. Implementation includes new signage incorporating Covington’s branding, and a system with no required app downloads for basic parking payments, both of which ensure accessibility for all users regardless of technical comfort level. Visitors can still use all existing payment options, including the Passport and Cincy EZPark apps, and coins or cards at meters and kiosks.

