Kenton County School District starts School Board Recognition Month off right — by honoring its board members

The Kenton County School District is joining districts across the Commonwealth to celebrate School Board Recognition Month.

This month serves as a time to honor the dedicated community leaders who provide the vision and governance necessary to maintain our reputation as a “District of Excellence.”

Superintendent Henry Webb said, “I am incredibly proud of the collaborative relationship we share with our Board of Education. Their commitment to “Team Kenton” is the foundation of our success. They strive for excellence during our board meetings, they are advocates for our staff, and champions for the nearly 14,000 students we serve.

“Our board members are the unsung heroes of our district’s progress. They make difficult decisions with grace and always filter their choices through one primary lens: What is best for the students of Kenton County? Their leadership allows us to provide top-tier academic and extra/co-curricular opportunities that are truly second to none.”

The Kenton County Board of Education is comprised of five dedicated individuals who bring diverse expertise and a unified passion for public education.

Webb identified Kenton County’s “World-Class” board members:

• Jesica Jehn, Board Chair

• Karen L. Collins, Board Vice Chair

• Shannon Herold, Board Member

• Erin McConnell, Board Member

• Brian Remole, Board Member.

Kenton County continues to progress, under the board’s guidance, toward our goal of 100% Transition Readiness while continuing to prioritize safety and fiscal responsibility. Their stewardship ensures that our students graduate not just with a diploma, but with a clear pathway to a successful future.

Webb urged the entire Kenton County community to join in celebrating these five individuals throughout the month of January.

Kenton County School District