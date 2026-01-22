Colorectal cancer is increasing among younger adults, how to recognize recognize symptoms

Dr. Erin Wolf Horrell, M.D. Ph.D.

University of Kentucky

Since the early 1990s, there has been an increase in colorectal cancer among individuals under age 50 across the U.S. and throughout the world — a trend that has raised concerns across the medical community.

Environmental changes since the 1950s, including increased consumption of processed foods and sedentary lifestyles, may have contributed to this increase, although researchers don’t yet fully understand the mechanisms at work.

How younger patients differ

Colorectal cancers among younger patients are more likely to occur on the left side of the colon or in the rectum. These patients are below the typical screening age and are generally diagnosed after they develop symptoms and often at advanced stages. In addition, symptoms such as bleeding or abdominal pain may be attributed to other conditions rather than cancer leading to delays in diagnosis.

Recognizing the symptoms

A majority of younger patients with colorectal cancer have symptoms at the time of diagnosis. These symptoms include bleeding with bowel movements, fatigue from unseen bleeding, abdominal pain, bloating, or difficulty having bowel movements due to blockage. Often, these symptoms are new rather than longstanding bowel issues. If you experience new symptoms, talk to your doctor.

When to get screened

People at average risk should begin screening at age 45. If you have a first-degree relative — a parent or sibling — diagnosed with colorectal cancer, you should start screening at least 10 years before their age at diagnosis, or at age 40 at the latest.

While some diseases like inflammatory bowel disease increase risk, most cases of early-onset colorectal cancer occur in people without known risk factors. This makes awareness and screening even more important.

If you have symptoms, don’t let them be dismissed and talk to your doctor about screening. Early detection can make all the difference in treatment outcomes.

Dr. Erin Wolf Horrell, M.D. Ph.D. is a surgeon at UK Markey Cancer Center.