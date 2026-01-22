Prichard Committee now accepting applications for Outstanding High School Teacher Prize

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is now accepting nominations for a new Outstanding High School Teacher Prize, created to recognize exceptional Kentucky high school educators and the lasting impact they have on students and communities.

“This prize honors the profound influence great teachers have on individual students and on entire communities,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee. “By recognizing excellence in high school teaching and investing directly in educators and their schools, we hope to elevate the profession while celebrating educators who inspire Kentucky’s young people every day.”

The recipient will receive a $20,000 cash prize, and an additional $5,000 prize will be granted to the recipient’s high school. The prize will be presented at the Prichard Committee’s annual meeting in June 2026, with the date and location to be announced.

Nominations are open to the public, and self-nominations are welcome. Once a nomination is submitted, the nominated teacher will be invited to complete a formal application. All nomination and application materials must be completed and received no later than March 31.

The prize is named in memory of Edward F. Prichard, Jr., founding chair of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence; Dr. Lee Kirkpatrick, who served as superintendent of Paris Independent Schools from 1918 to 1953; and Miss Zerelda Noland, regarded by Mr. Prichard and many of her students as the most influential teacher at Paris High School.

The prize is presented by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence on behalf of Mr. Prichard’s sons — Allen Prichard, Nathan Prichard, and Louis Prichard — to honor excellence in high school teaching across the Commonwealth.

Additional information and to access nomination and application forms can be found prichardcommittee.org.

