Leadership Kentucky presents Flame of Excellence Award to University of KY President Eli Capilouto

Leadership Kentucky hosted its 24th Annual Alumni Luncheon in Lexington at the Central Bank Center earlier this month, where the Flame of Excellence Award was presented to University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto.

The Flame of Excellence Award honors an outstanding Kentuckian who bravely lights the way for others.

“Leadership Kentucky is proud to honor Dr. Eli Capilouto with the Flame of Excellence Award for his significant work toward improving our state,” said Janice Way, president and CEO of Leadership Kentucky. “Dr. Capilouto exemplifies the very best of Kentucky leadership. He leads with integrity, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to people. His impact reaches far beyond the University of Kentucky, inspiring communities across the Commonwealth to believe in what’s possible when leadership is grounded in service.”

Dr. Eli Capilouto became the 12th president of the University of Kentucky in 2011 and has since led a period of historic growth and statewide impact that strengthens UK’s role as Kentucky’s flagship and land-grant institution. Under his leadership, the university has undergone an unprecedented transformation, with new and renovated facilities supporting student success, research excellence, and advanced clinical care focused on the Commonwealth’s most pressing health and economic challenges.

Under Dr. Capilouto’s leadership, UK HealthCare has expanded throughout the state, integrating UK King’s Daughters and UK St. Claire to deliver advanced care closer to home while training the next generation of providers for rural and underserved communities. Central to this work is the Advancing Kentucky Together Network, a statewide framework that brings together partners across education, healthcare, workforce development and local communities to strengthen talent pipelines, improve well-being, and expand opportunity in every region of the Commonwealth.

A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Dr. Capilouto previously served as provost of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and dean of the UAB School of Public Health. He holds multiple degrees from the University of Alabama system, a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from UAB and a doctorate in health policy and management from Harvard University.

Past Leadership Kentucky Flame of Excellence Recipients:

2002 – Dr. Thomas D. Clark, Kentucky Historian Emeritus

2003 – Edward T. “Ned” Breathitt, former governor

2004 – John R. Hall, retired chairman/CEO, Ashland Inc.

2005 – Martha Layne Collins, former governor; chair/CEO Kentucky World Trade Center

2006 – Wendell H. Ford, U.S. Senate, retired, Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center

2007 – Albert P. Smith, Jr., retired host of “Comment on Kentucky”

2008 – David A. Jones, founder and former board chairman, Humana, Inc.

2009 – Eula Hall, founder, Mud Creek Clinic

2010 – Owsley Brown Frazier, founder and chairman, Frazier International History Museum

2011 – Dr. T. Pearse Lyons, founder and CEO, Alltech

2012 – William T. Samuels, Jr., chairman emeritus, Maker’s Mark Distillery, Inc.

2013 – Dr. Lee T. Todd, Jr., past president, University of Kentucky

2014 – Bill Goodman, former host, KET

2015 – John A. Williams, Sr., Computer Services, Inc.

2016 – Helen Carroll, Toyota, retired

2017 – William (Bill) Jones, U.S. Bank

2018 – David Adkisson, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, retired

2019 – Myra Ball, Ball Homes and Donamire Farm

2020 – Alice and Wade Houston, HJI Supply Chain Solutions

2021 – Porter G. Peeples, Sr., Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County

2022 – Former Governor Paul E. Patton and Judi Conway Patton

2023 – Wilson W. Wyatt, Sr., LKY founder, statesman, (Posthumous)

2024 – Steven E. Trager, executive chair of Republic Bank and Republic Bancorp

