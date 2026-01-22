Lexi Martini to provide leadership for Point/Arc’s PEERS program at Zembrodt center

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

The Martini is celebrated for its simplicity, elegance, and versatility, making it one of the world’s most iconic and enduring mixed drinks.

And for the uninformed, a martini is a classic cocktail made with gin – or vodka — and dry vermouth, typically stirred with ice served in a stemmed glass, garnished with an olive or a lemon twist, known for its sophisticated and clean taste.

There are popular variations like the Dirty Martini adding olive brine and the Gibson using a pickled onion.

The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) – an extension of The Point/Arc has its own Martini – and yes, she is celebrated for her own versatility.

Lexi Martini is the new PEERS Coordinator at the ZEC.

PEERS is an internationally acclaimed program that was developed at UCLA by PEERS Founding Director, Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson.

PEERS was designed for adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, anxiety, intellectual disabilities or other social challenges.

And Lexi Martini was designed for PEERS.

“I lived in Covington,” the Simon Kenton High School graduate said, “and I often stopped by the Point-Perk for coffee, while running.

“I was a member of the Simon-Kenton Cross-Country team,” she said, “There usually was a golf cart behind me. I was terrible – but I did it to make friends –and grab some free swag.”

The real connection with The Point/Arc for Martini was with Gina Brockman, who serves as Transition Instructor at the ZEC.

“I was a Paraprofessional with Gina before she arrived at The Point/Arc,” said Martini, who earned a Nursing Degree in 2022. “I just loved the mission of The Point/Arc, and the satisfaction from helping individuals.”

As PEERS Coordinator, Martini serves as an Elevate Instructor three-times-a-week – for two hours each session. “I help individuals get jobs, fill out resumes,” she said. “I have seven students enrolled, ages 14-to-21.”

And she’s had success – her pupils have landed positions at Home Goods, Kroger and Skyline Chili, to name a few thanks to the Martini touch.

Students in their third year of high school can participate in the ZEC’s Elevate Job Training course. Students receive innovative interactive instruction to build the skills necessary to succeed in work and life. The program focuses on workplace readiness training, self-advocacy, and post-secondary opportunities. Classes run concurrent to the school year calendar from September-to-May.

Topics Covered:

• Following Directions

• Demonstrating enthusiasm

• Problem-Solving

• Taking Initiative

The Point/Arc’s ZEC PEERS for Adolescents is a 14-week evidence-based social skills program for people between 14-18 years of age who are interested in learning how to effectively communicate in one-on-one and social situations, as well as recognize, develop, and maintain healthy relationships based on common interests.

The PEERS for young adults is a 16-week program.

“Our PEERS students are from Holmes High School, Covington; Scott High School, Taylor Mill; and Conner High School, Hebron, Ky.,” Martini said. “Parents typically take their children to class,” Martini said.

“Our goal, certainly, is to see it grow; yet,” she added, “The advantage is that we are a small and intimate group which certainly helps learning and discussion.”

That is Martini’s daily challenge – but there’s another. “I’m training for the Flying Pig Marathon this year,” she said, “and, I’ve entered a Full Marathon (26.3 miles) for this November.

“I like a challenge,” she said. She found one at The Point/Arc’s ZEC. And like the drink which bears her name –she is celebrated by her students daily.

The Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) is an extension of The Point/Arc. ZEC was created to increase growth and support for individuals and families in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region.

Founded in 1972, The Point/Arc provides opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially, and vocationally.