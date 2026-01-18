Covington-based C-Forward marks National Mentoring Month with $15,000 to Partners for Change

Partners For Change (PFC) has announced it has received a $15,000 grant from Covington–based C-Forward in support of its mentoring program.

The grant support will strengthen PFC’s efforts to provide one-on-one mentoring for youth, empowering them to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally in school districts across the River Cities of Northern Kentucky.

Each January, National Mentoring Month shines a spotlight on the importance of mentoring relationships. Launched in 2002 by MENTOR in partnership with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, National Mentoring Month aims to amplify awareness, encourage participation, and expand access to mentoring opportunities for young people nationwide.

The goals of National Mentoring Month include:

• Raising awareness of mentoring in its many forms • Recruiting individuals to serve as mentors, particularly in programs with waiting lists • Encouraging organizations and businesses to engage their communities in mentoring efforts

Partners For Change's Mentoring Program connects young people with caring, trained adult mentors who provide guidance, encouragement, and stability during critical stages of development. Currently, Partners For Change partners with Erlanger-Elsmere, Covington, and Dayton Independent School Districts to deliver mentoring programs that support students across the River Cities of Northern Kentucky. Through consistent, relationship-based support, mentors help youth build confidence, develop life skills, and navigate challenges both in and out of school.

Research underscores the impact of these relationships. According to mentoring.org, youth with mentors are:

• More likely to feel supported in their overall well-being, with 58% reporting that their mentor supported their mental health • 22% more likely to experience a strong sense of belonging while growing up • More confident in their ability to tackle academic challenges • 85% more likely to say their mentor helped them with issues related to school and education

“We are incredibly grateful to C-Forward for their commitment to mentoring and youth development,” said Stacie Strotman, President/CEO of Partners For Change. “This funding allows us to continue expanding access to high-quality mentoring relationships that make a lasting difference in the lives of young people. Our programming is unique in that it prioritizes consistent, one-on-one interaction with a trusted adult role model.”

“I’ve seen firsthand how impactful wraparound services can be for students and their families,” said Brent Cooper, CEO of C-Forward. “Across River Cities schools, many students are navigating significant economic challenges, yet outcomes remain strong when students are supported both in and out of the classroom. When young people have access to healthcare, dental care, nutritious meals, after-school programs, and mentors from the business community, they are better positioned to succeed. C-Forward believes in showing up for our community beyond the IT services we provide. Investing in mentorship and comprehensive support is one of the most meaningful ways we can do that. This mentoring program is creating real opportunity for students throughout Northern Kentucky’s urban core.”

The $15,000 grant will directly support mentor recruitment, training, and ongoing match support, ensuring mentors and mentees have the resources needed to build strong, sustainable relationships.

C-Forward’s support reflects a shared belief in the power of mentorship to create positive change and strengthen communities. Together, C-Forward and Partners For Change are investing in young people—and in the relationships that help them reach their full potential.

To learn more about Partners For Change, its Mentoring Program, or to apply to become a mentor, visit www.partnersforchange.org.

