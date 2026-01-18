KYTC offering state-sponsored engineering, construction management scholarships; apply by Feb.1

For Kentucky students looking to build the infrastructure their communities depend on every day, applications are now open for state-sponsored engineering and construction management scholarships. Three types of higher education scholarships are offered for current or upcoming Kentucky university and college students who apply by Feb. 1, 2026.

“Kentucky’s future depends on our kids and the talent we invest in today,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These scholarships educate the next generation that will help make our New Kentucky Home the best place in the nation to build the American Dream. This opportunity will allow recipients to turn their education into meaningful careers serving the communities they call home.”

Up to 25 scholarships will be awarded for the 2026-2027 academic year in civil engineering, engineering technology and construction management by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). The annual scholarships come with a paid summer job and guaranteed employment with KYTC upon graduation. Current college students as well as upcoming freshmen are eligible.

“These scholarships are more than financial assistance – they’re pathways into good-paying public service jobs,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “For decades, this program has helped build a workforce of talented engineers and construction managers who keep Kentucky moving, respond when disaster strikes, and dedicate their careers to improving quality of life across our Commonwealth.”

More than 2,000 students have received approximately $20 million from the Civil Engineering Scholarship Program since it began in 1948.

The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year engineering degree who attend Murray State University, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University. It is awarded to 10-20 new students and can be worth up to $59,200 (ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester).

The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship was established in 2009 in partnership with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) at Big Sandy Community & Technical College in Prestonsburg. Each scholarship student will receive $3,700 per semester to complete an associate degree in Civil Engineering Technology. The Cabinet will award up to 10 scholarships to students attending Big Sandy Community & Technical College.

The Construction Management Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year construction management degree at Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Northern Kentucky University or Western Kentucky University. A limited number of scholarships will be offered, and they will be worth up to $59,200 (also ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester).

All three types of scholarships include summer employment and job placement at KYTC after graduation. Scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year they received the scholarship. Former scholarship recipients have held top management positions at KYTC including multiple deputy secretaries, state highway engineers, chief district engineers and branch managers.

KYTC Deputy State Highway Engineer John Moore applied as a senior in high school after learning about the program at the University of Kentucky E-Day in 1992. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1997 and a master’s degree in civil engineering in 2003. In his role at KYTC, John is responsible for the divisions of construction, materials, construction procurement, equipment, traffic operations and maintenance. He has also had the privilege of leading emergency response efforts like debris removal after the 2022 eastern Kentucky flooding and overseeing Kentucky’s recent deployment mission to North Carolina to help communities recover from Hurricane Helene flood damage.



“The engineering scholarship was critical for me to attend college at all. Additionally, it provided the financial support I needed to focus on my studies and pursue my passion for engineering,” Moore said. “It paved the way for a rewarding career where I now have the privilege of improving infrastructure and sometimes going outside my lane to help tackle unexpected needs that make a real difference in the lives of others.”

Scholarship recipients will be notified in April. For applications or to learn more information about these scholarships and other educational opportunities, please click here or call (502) 782-4970.