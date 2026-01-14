Covington Latin School to honor alumni, community members during annual awards banquet Feb 26.

Covington Latin School will celebrate the achievements and service of six outstanding members of its community at its annual Alumni Awards Banquet on February 26. The evening will honor alumni and friends whose lives and work exemplify the school’s mission and enduring motto of goodness, discipline, and knowledge.

This year’s award recipients include:

• Distinguished Alumni Award: David Heidrich, Class of 1975 • Distinguished Young Alumni Award: Emma Gripshover, Class of 2013 • Honorary Alumni Award: Judy Graff • Bonitatem Award: Andy Schoettker, Class of 1977 • Disciplinam Award: Ralph Huller, Class of 1963 • Scientiam Award: Ryan Divine, Class of 2016

Each award recognizes a distinct expression of the Covington Latin School motto of goodness, discipline, and knowledge. Through lives marked by service, integrity, leadership, and intellectual pursuit, this year’s honorees embody the values instilled by a Latin School education and demonstrate its lasting influence across generations and vocations.

The Alumni Awards Banquet is a signature event for Covington Latin School, bringing together alumni, families, and friends to celebrate the strength of the school’s community and its continued commitment to forming young men and women of character.

Members of the community who wish to attend are invited to register in advance. Additional details and registration are available at: docs.google.com/forms

Covington Latin School