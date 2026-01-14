Freezin’ for a reason! Cincinnati Polar Plunge returns to The Banks January 31

The Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio is set to return to The Banks, inviting plungers to take an icy dip to support athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.

The plunge will take place outside Holy Grail Tavern and Grille on Freedom Way.

New this year, the plunge pool arrives pre-assembled on wheels, eliminating onsite construction and allowing earlier media access.

The pool will be parked curbside for morning live shots beginning January 31 at 7 a.m.

Whether you are plunging solor or rallying your wildest crew, this is your chance to make a splash for inclusion, joy, and community. Bring your wackiest, wildest and most wonderful outfits because there’s a contest, of course.

The Cincinnati Polar Plunge is part of a statewide series benefiting Special Olympics Ohio athletes. Individuals and teams raise funds to support year-round sports training, competitions, leadership opportunities, and health programming at no cost to athletes or their families.

Costumes, team themes, and friendly rivalry are all part of the tradition.

Polar Plunge Timeline

• 9:00 a.m. – Registration at Holy Grail Tavern and Grille

• 10:10 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies

• 10:30 a.m. – Jumps begin (two at a time)

• 1:30 p.m. – Event concludes

Participants may join in-person or contribute virtually with their teams.

Registration and information can be found here.

