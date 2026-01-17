Duke Energy offers advice on how to save on your energy bill

With a sharp drop in temperatures hitting the region, Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky are committed to helping customers manage energy costs during the coldest months of the year. Historically, January is the peak for energy use as heating systems work harder to keep homes comfortable. The colder it gets, the more energy is required – making now the perfect time to take action, with temperatures expected to remain lower this month and into

February.

Customers can utilize these winter energy-saving tips to help them manage their usage and their energy bills:

• Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting.

• Seal leaks and insulate to keep warm air inside.

• Change air filters regularly for better efficiency.

• Let the sun help heat your home by opening blinds and curtains during the day and

closing them at night.

• Operate ceiling fans clockwise to push warm air down.

“We want customers to feel supported and confident about their energy choices this winter,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky. “Following simple energy-saving

advice can make it easier to manage energy use and find ways to save.”

As temperatures fall, heating systems have to work longer to keep homes comfortable. This uses more energy. Cincinnati’s average temperature this past December was 9.6 degrees colder than November, leading to around 50% more energy use for heating.

Click here for more information.