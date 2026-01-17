Cats seek to build on momentum from buzzer beater when they face Tennessee today

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

It took a furious second-half comeback and a shot at the buzzer for Kentucky to fend off LSU earlier this week and senior guard Otega Oweh says avoiding a slow start against No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville is essential.

In a 92-68 win over Mississippi State and a thrilling 75-74 win over LSU, the Wildcats fell behind early only to rally in the second half and win both games. Kentucky scored 53 points in the second half against LSU after tallying just 22 in the first half.

“We’ve had these slow starts, and I think it (playing better in the first half) starts with me and (Denzel Aberdeen) with us being the older guys in the starting lineup,” Oweh said. “I think we’ve got to get off to a way better start offensively. We’ve got to start sharper, and the intensity has to be how it is when we play in the second half. We’ve just got to adjust it really — that’s all it is.”

Still riding the wave of Malachi Moreno’s game-winner that capped an 18-point comeback in Baton Rouge, Oweh said the Wildcats “have something to build on.”

“We got our first road win and we know what it takes (to win on the road),” he said. “We can’t get down early and I feel like we just have to translate that same intensity we had in the second half (into the game against Tennessee).”

Oweh, who missed a potential game-tying free-throw in the closing seconds, was glad Moreno came through with the game-winner.

“Thank you, bro … he saved the day, and that was a big-time play — to catch the throw and then for him to turn around, lock in and make it, it’s just like ‘we got you one, bro.’”

Kentucky forward Adrija Jelavic never doubted even as they struggled to make shots in the opening half.

“I know, at least in my mind, we were never losing that game in any manner,” he said. “The game was tough, and at the end, Malachi hit the winner. I think the game could have gone both ways, but I think we deserved it. We showed a lot of character in the second half.”

Kentucky (11-6, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) swept two regular-season games against the Volunteers last year, including a 78-73 win in Knoxville, but suffered a 78-65 setback in an NCAA Sweet Sixteen matchup in Indianapolis.

Oweh said the double-digit loss that ended Kentucky’s season last year is an afterthought.

“I’m not even thinking about that really. I just really want to just get a win,” he said. “Obviously, I know what it is to play Tennessee every time and it’s that emotion tied to it as well. But I’m really just focusing on trying to get this win.”

Tennessee (12-5, 2-2) is coming off an 87-82 double-overtime win over Texas A&M and is 10-0 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Gametracker: Kentucky at Tennessee, noon, Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.