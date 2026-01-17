Turning Martin Luther King’s vision into everyday community action: One family’s story

Special to NKyTribune

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream was not only for racial equality, but for a nation where the highest form of greatness is measured by service to others. In Northern Kentucky, the Owen-Wilson family stands as a living testament to Dr. King’s call, embodying his vision through more than 100 combined years of dedicated, community-rooted service that uplifts neighbors, breaks barriers, and creates lasting change.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed that greatness is measured not by position or power, but by service. In Northern Kentucky, the Owen-Wilson family has spent nearly a Century proving that principle through consistent, community-centered action.

For generations, the family has served through faith, education, volunteerism, and public leadership. Their work includes feeding more than 500 families each month through partnerships with the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank and local farmers; supporting students through the Serena Owen Service Scholarship; organizing community and Back-to-School Blessings events; and uplifting local entrepreneurs through an annual Local Business Expo.

“For us, service is our calling in life,” said Serena Owen, a community leader and former elected official. “I was taught, if you see a need, you step up and help. That’s how stronger, healthier communities are created and sustained.”

The family’s impact also includes historic leadership milestones that have reshaped local government. Renee Wilson became the first person of color elected to the Erlanger City Council. Serena Owen became the first woman of color elected to the Erlanger-Elsmere School Board and Elsmere City Council. Larry Owen, a U.S. Marine Veteran and retired teacher, became the first African American elected to serve on the Kenton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board.

“Public service is about consistency and serving with compassion,” Larry Owen said. “It’s not about recognition. It’s about responsibility.”

Their advocacy has produced real results, including helping secure a TANK bus pilot to help improve transportation access for students, workers, and seniors. Through the Owen Family Outstanding Service Awards and Community Heroes recognition, since 2000 they have honored more than 200 individuals and organizations, celebrating everyday leadership and encouraging volunteerism throughout the region.

Serena Owen and Renee Wilson have also returned to Northern Kentucky University to pursue legal studies, in order to advocate for the community through education and policy.

Studies show that volunteering is associated with better mental health, increased life satisfaction, and stronger employment outcomes. For example, a national survey found that 76% of volunteers reported feeling healthier, and 94% said volunteering improved their mood and outlook on life (Corporation for National and Community Service, 2007). Communities with strong volunteer networks are also more resilient.

“Service strengthens not just neighborhoods, but people,” said Renee Wilson. “When individuals feel seen and supported, communities thrive.”

Commissioned as Kentucky Colonels by Governor Andy Beshear and recognized as Commonwealth Ambassadors by Secretary of State Michael Adams for their over 100 years of combined community service, the Owen-Wilson family’s legacy reflects what’s possible when service is treated not as a one-time effort, but a way of life.

Reflecting on Dr. King’s enduring question, “What are you doing for others?”, their example challenges all to step up, serve, and invest in one another.

The Owen-Wilson Family