Edgewood’s 26th annual Murder Mystery Dinner event set for March 14 at Liberty Hall

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

There is an annual treat in store for anyone who likes a good murder mystery and is hungry during these rather bleak winter months.

Edgewood is holding their annual murder mystery dinner for the 26th year on March 14th from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

This year the title of the mystery dinner is Psychic’s Guest, and it is the story of Houdini, set in 1927, a year after he died, and features fortune tellers and other actors in it. Houdini isn’t the only one who is dead – he is assumed dead in this script — usually at least one other person dies.

The author of these shows is an entrepreneurial actor called Matthew Taylor who started out performing in a group called Show Stoppers, a group of approximately 16 actors who live in Cincinnati and perform different shows.

“There are not many of us left now,” Taylor said. “Only about 6 altogether. Mike Thomas and I usually work together on these shows. He is usually one of the guys who die in the play.” He chuckled. “But I know with Edgewood we have some frustrated actors here. We used to pick on the Mayor (John Link) but now we pick on different people. We break the show up into pieces and somebody usually dies in the beginning and then if it is a larger group we have more than one person die.”

Taylor is no stranger to Edgewood. He found out they were looking for someone to do a murder mystery dinner at the golf club, and he got the job 26 years ago, and since then he has hosted very many successful events at Edgewood. If the detective in the murder mystery dinner looks familiar, it is because he is Beetlejuice at Halloween and Awtnot the Elf at Christmas, as well as various other not so well known characters at different events.

Lucas Elam, program coordinator for the Edgewood Parks and Recreation, said that the murder mystery theater will be held again at Liberty Hall, formerly the senior citizen center, and the cost is $25 per person. The dinner will be catered by Chef Barone Catering from Park Hills and will include soda and water.

“Matthew Taylor is usually the main detective, and he writes the script,” Elam said. “I have only been here about a year, and last year the theme of the show was Karaoke Killers. The people who sign up to go to these dinners kind of volunteer to incorporate the element of surprise, because there is definitely surprise.”

Matthew Taylor agrees.

“I will be the detective magician from 1927,” said Taylor. “We do limit the number of people at the show to 80. It works out exactly right. It’s the sweet spot; it provides just the right touches for people, encouraging them to take part. It is definitely a tongue-in-cheek entertaining evening.”

Elam said they are having a good response to the event, and they only have about 30 places left.

Taylor mentioned that he is also doing a murder mystery dinner at the Erlanger City Building on January 30, from 6-8 p.m. The theme is “The Linguini Legend” about ‘a family gathering, a million dollar inheritance, and a deadly turn of events.’ There are only a few seats left for that mystery, but people can call 859-727-2525 extension 4 to see if there are $26.50 tickets are available.

To sign up for the Edgewood theater performance, fill out a registration at the city building in person or sign up on the city’s website or Facebook page when it’s posted. Elam said they usually have a varied audience, almost always adults, who love to have a good time interacting with the storyline.

“It has come a long way since that first performance at the golf club 26 years ago,” said Taylor. “It is a lot of fun and a whole lot better!”