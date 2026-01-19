67th annual Cincinnati Travel, Sports and Boat Show starts January 23 at convention center

The 67th Annual Cincinnati Travel, Sports and Boat Show will make its return to the Cincinnati Convention Center January 23-25 and January 28 February 1.

The show is the region’s largest gathering for outdoor enthusiasts. With exhibits from the world’s best-known adventure brands, the show brings the great outdoors indoors with boats, RVs and gear for sale, family entertainment and more. For the latest program updates and ticket information, visit CincySportShow.com

Here are some highlights:

Twiggy Returns to Cincy Boat Show



The Cincinnati Travel, Sports and Boat Show has released its lineup of family entertainment and enrichment programs for the annual event that opens next week. Headlining is all-time crown favorite Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel, Daily Jan. 23-25 & 28-Feb. 1

Campfire Cafe Stage

Twiggy is more than just entertainment, the performance educates guests about water safety and the importance of life vests. New this year is Twiggy’s friend Trio – a squirrel indigenous to Southeast Asia and as cute as can be.

ABATE Tiny Tots Riding Experience

Great for first-timers and amateurs, the Tiny Tots Riding Experience is safe fun for your future biker. Riding area, motorcycle and all safety equipment provided. ABATE of Indiana also will offer other hands-on activities geared toward kids.



Bird Down Retrievers Jan. 23-25 Campfire Cafe Stage

Troy Thompson, a retired ODNR officer, waterfowl hunter and retriever trainer – along with his buddy Tanker, will share his knowledge of dog-training, waterfowl calls and resource conservation, including a mock duck hunt.

Mild to Wild During Show hours

Engine 13 Overland – founded by Zachary Lindeman – crafts true custom rigs for those who demand their van — not just any van. Now Zach, endurance athlete, technologist, and full-time van lifer demonstrates live how these builds are engineered from the ground up, and proven through thousands of miles of real adventure, off-grid living, and hard use.

NWTF- Sanctioned Turkey Calling Contest

The 18th Annual NWTF-Sanctioned Turkey Calling Contest will be held Saturday, January 24 beginning at 12 noon. Overall winners are eligible for the 2027 Grand Nationals, with cash prizes for division winners.



Kayak Demonstration and Trial During Show hours in the Demo Pool

The latest kayaks and equipment for fishing, hunting and recreation demonstrated by professionals, with on-site opportunities to try it before you buy it. Demonstrations include maneuverability and safety on the water.

Top Variety K9s Appearances daily

Top Variety K9s astound with tricks performed the way you’ve only seen in cartoons. These loveable dogs leap for Frisbees and right into your heart when they invite little ones in the audience to star in the act.

