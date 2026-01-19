Teacher resource nonprofit Crayons to Computers seeks new leadership as CEO Amy Cheney retires

Crayons to Computers is looking for new leadership as Amy L. Cheney, who has served as president and CEO since 2017, announced her retirement March 31.

Crayons to Computers, one of the nation’s oldest Teacher Resource Centers, begins its 30th year in February

The Hubbard’s Cupboard program is currently in 36 schools (so far) across the region.

Growing community support for the mission is leveling the playing field in the classroom by ensuring that teachers can provide their students in need the tools to succeed in school.

William R. Harrod, chief credit officer of First Financial Bank and Chair of Crayons’ board of trustees said, “Amy Cheney has inspired confidence and admiration through her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to our mission. She has modeled humility, collaboration, and trust, creating a positive and mission-driven culture where all voices are heard.”



“I am so proud of the team and the work we have accomplished at Crayons to Computers,” Cheney said. “It has been a labor of love for me to work to support teachers and their students in need. My parents were both teachers when I was growing up. Education is very important to me – and to our society. This role has been more a calling than a job and more fun than I ever expected.”



To ensure the organization’s momentum as it navigates the changing educational landscape, the Board has engaged Gilman Partners, a Cincinnati-based retained executive search firm, to conduct a search that includes local and regional nonprofit leaders.

Cheney’s nonprofit career spans more than 30 years of service to the Tristate region. Prior to joining Crayons, she spent nearly 24 years in a leadership role at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

Crayons to Computers works to level the playing field in the classroom by ensuring that teachers can provide their students in need the tools to succeed in school. The Teacher Resource Center (Store) and Online Ordering for pickup or delivery enables teachers from eligible schools to “shop” 10 times per school year for classroom supplies.

Since its inception, Crayons to Computers has distributed more than $200 million worth of basic school supplies, educational tools and incentive items. In the 16-counties that Crayons serves, there are currently 559 qualifying preschools and K-12 schools with more than 11,000 teachers and 120,600 students in need.

Crayons to Computers