NKY Chamber to host Eggs ‘N Issues: Shaping the Future of Healthcare in NKY Feb. 10

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host Eggs ‘N Issues: Shaping the Future of Healthcare in Northern Kentucky, on Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center-South in Erlanger.

Charlie Vance, CEO and co-founder of Current HR, will moderate a panel discussion with speakers from the healthcare sector who will explore current trends, workforce challenges, and access to care across the Northern Kentucky metro region.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Lori Ritchey-Baldwin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, oversees financial services operations and financial strategy. Prior to her time with the healthcare system, she served in other executive positions at consumer products companies, along with Deloitte & Touche. She is a Certified Public Accountant and serves on several boards locally and nationally, including as Chair of the Board of the Ion Center for the Prevention of Violence. • Lisa Cooper, Senior Government Relations of Kentucky with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, focuses on children’s health policy, Medicaid funding, and other collaboration opportunities in Kentucky and Indiana. Prior to her time at Children’s, she served as Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District. She’s a University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University alum. • Nicholas Lyktey, Chief of Laboratory Operations at Gravity Diagnostics, oversees day-to-day lab operations and has been involved with numerous projects during his time at the company, including supervising lab departments during the Coronavirus pandemic. His previous research includes environmental chemistry and understanding behaviors of biological complexes with mass spectrometry. He’s a Penn State University alum. • Kim Majick, Chief Development Officer at Carespring Health Care Management, has been with the organization since 1999 as the Director of Marketing and Admissions at Eastgatespring Health Care Center. She is responsible for all media implementation and strategy and social media and oversees the admissions process and sales functions, as well as community events and more. She’s a Morehead State University alum.

“Healthcare impacts all businesses, individuals, and families in our community. Understanding upcoming trends and policy shifts is essential for today’s employers,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “By bringing these healthcare pros and the community together, we’re creating a space for a meaningful conversation about how healthcare is evolving. Don’t miss this Eggs ‘N Issues for insight on how policy changes affect our employees, families, and organizations.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Shaping the Future of Healthcare in Northern Kentucky will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Receptions Conference Center is located at 1379 Donaldson Road.

Registration is $40 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $35; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-register for the event online at NKYChamber.com/Events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce