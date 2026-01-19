Our Rich History: The Bishop and the architect — and a vision for the future of Covington

Editor’s note: This is the second in a four-part series celebrating the Quasquicentennial (125th) anniversary of the Dedication of St. Mary’s Cathedral (Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption) on January 27, 1901. For part 1, click here.)

By Stephen Enzweiler

Special to the NKyTribune

On the cold, starlit night of Friday, January 22, 1885, Bishop-elect Camillus Paul Maes walked into the spacious front parlor of a house in Detroit, Michigan, and was greeted by warm applause from a large assembly of the membership of the Young Men’s Catholic Union, a Detroit Catholic social and fraternal organization. Also in attendance were diocesan clergy and local political figures, all of whom had known him for years. They came that night to say goodbye to their longtime friend on the eve of his departure from Detroit. Early the next morning, he would be on a train heading south to take charge of the Catholic Diocese of Covington, Kentucky.

The bishop-elect graciously took his seat on the platform and was soon visibly overwhelmed by the many outward expressions of farewell and good wishes from so many good and dear friends. Rev. James G. Walshe, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul’s Church, the diocese’s mother church and cathedral, stood up and addressed the crowd: “The time has come when a sorrowful word of farewell must be said to a beloved priest. The burdens of the episcopacy are such that many have avoided the acceptance of them, but in obedience to the divine call, the new Bishop has made a sacrifice, and the wishes of his fellow clergymen and his friends are that God will bless him in his office.” After finishing, Walshe presented Maes with a set of episcopal vestments which he displayed on one side of the room.

Another group of clergymen presented the bishop-elect with a large oil portrait taken from a photograph, along with a chalice studded with precious stones. Catholic Union member James L. Edson presented him with an episcopal cross on a massive gold chain and an elegantly engraved amethyst ring. “It is in earnest appreciation,” Edson said in his remarks, “of your labors, of your exemplary piety, exalted character and strict adherence to duty that we tender to you this slight testimonial, and we do so with the hope that no cross which you may have to bear will be more onerous or less honorable than that which we now present you.”

Among those in the crowd attending the farewell reception that night, standing in the packed room amid the well-wishers, was a dapper, bespectacled 23-year-old architect and fellow Catholic Union member named Leon Coquard. The bishop-elect knew him well. The two became acquainted in 1880 after Maes was transferred from his pastorate at St. Mary Parish in Monroe, Michigan, to become secretary to Detroit’s Bishop, Caspar Borgess. Like many others in the room, Coquard could also bear testimony to how zealously Bishop Maes labored for the Catholic Union and the good he had done. Maes was a member of its Board of Directors, and because of his literary reputation for having written a popular biography of Kentucky missionary Rev. Charles Nerinckx, he became chairman of its Reading Room and Literary Committee, of which the young Leon Coquard was a regular member. His relationship with Coquard would be one of the most important and deeply consequential of his future episcopacy, as will be seen.

Leon Coquard was born in Detroit on September 11, 1861, the third son of Nicholas and Marie (Stiker) Coquard. His father was from Paris, France, where he worked in the carpentry trade until immigrating to America. After settling in Detroit, Nicholas continued working as a carpenter, eventually seizing upon various opportunities to work as a builder and contractor, ventures that permitted him to grow more wealthy as time went on. Eventually, he would own more than a dozen rental properties and valuable tracts of land which he kept until his death in 1886. Nicholas was the ever-independent man, a character trait his son seemed to inherit.

Leon Coquard was a talented and creative child. From a young age he excelled as an artist, able to effortlessly render finely detailed drawings of whatever struck his fancy. While one older brother became a dentist and another became a banker, Leon was instead attracted to his father’s work and to the construction of the great buildings of his day. He studied how they were designed, what materials were used, how they were put together, and how they should look when finished. However, he didn’t want to become like his father. As he matured into an ambitious young adult, he began to dream of ventures bigger than those of his father’s world, preferring to set out on his own course, under his own power, in a cause of his own making. More than anything else, he longed to accomplish something for himself.

The Coquards were part of the Detroit French-Catholic community and were longtime parishioners at St. Anne’s Church in Detroit. Leon attended parochial schools and afterward attended a technical academy to study and acquire an education in architecture and design. It must be remembered that in his day, there were no formal testing or certification requirements for becoming an architect. Instead, one had to rely on the public recognition of one’s craft through education and years of apprenticeship in order to credibly and respectably enter the profession. Reputation and public reviews of one’s work became the accepted standard. And so it was to the surprise of some when the 19-year-old Coquard, fresh out of school and without a shred of experience, brashly listed himself in the 1880 Detroit City Directory as being an “Architect.”

Armed with some education in architecture, Leon Coquard became apprenticed as a draftsman in the employ of Albert E. French, an eminent Canadian architect living in Detroit who specialized in “the design of public buildings, churches, schools and theaters.” In Coquard, French found a skilled and precise hand, an imaginative mind, and an ambitious, hard-working and punctilious servant of the architectural trade. He seemed an ideal candidate who might one day become an eminent architect himself. So skilled was this new draftsman, thought French, that he gradually began entrusting him with the responsibilities of developing architectural plans for various building projects he had under contract.

Coquard’s big chance to show what he could do came in 1886 when Albert E. French was contracted to design and build a new St. Anne’s Church in Detroit. St. Anne’s was the second-oldest Roman Catholic parish in the nation, founded in 1701 by French explorers and having a rich history that reached back to the early years of the growing Michigan frontier. The old church to be replaced was erected in 1828 and had become too small for the rapidly growing French Catholic community of the city. French was contracted for his architectural services and served as the responsible party of record; but it was Leon Coquard, French’s employee, to whom the actual design and the drawing of the plans was entrusted. He would not disappoint.

It took only a few months before he had them ready. The final design was a French gothic church with the typical cruciform plan and followed the customary decorative and structural patterns of churches in northern France. It was large, spacious, traditional, gothic, and French. The interior had three levels: a main arcade, a triforium and a clerestory with stained-glass windows. The individual arcades in the triforium were painted with religious symbols and the images of French saints. Twin spires soared above its exterior façade, and between them was a large, ornate rose window of exquisite beauty. When St. Anne’s Church was finally dedicated in late 1887, the French community was thrilled with the result. The “Michigan Catholic” called it “one of the grandest Christian temples in the West.”

In 1889 Bishop Maes finally had the chance to visit the newly completed St. Anne’s Church in person. He was both surprised and deeply moved by what he saw. In his mind, it took him back to memories of his favorite churches and cathedrals of his seminary days in Bruges, Louvain and Mechlin, Belgium. He had no illusions yet about what kind of an edifice he wanted for his own new cathedral in Covington—a persistent debt and lack of money would not let him even consider it. But he liked what he saw in St. Anne’s and he would keep the experience of it close to his heart. It became like a seed planted in the mind of Bishop Maes that would, in time, become a mighty oak.

As time passed, Maes’ appreciation for the importance of Leon Coquard to both himself and to the future of Covington only increased. Seeing what his friend could produce convinced him that he was the only architect possible to design his new cathedral. And when the time came, the bishop would defend his choice by remarking that what he saw in Coquard was “the promise of great ability, even of genius.”

“You will have heard through friends that I was very much pleased with your work,” he wrote the young architect in June 1892, “that St. Anne’s Church strikes my notion … as to what my new Cathedral shall be.”

Next: “Amid the Winds of Providence.”

Stephen Enzweiler is the Historian and Archivist at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington.

Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD is Editor of the “Our Rich History” weekly series and Professor of History at Northern Kentucky University (NKU). To browse more than ten years of past columns, see: https://nkytribune.com/category/living/our-rich-history/. Tenkotte also serves as Director of the ORVILLE Project (Ohio River Valley Innovation Library and Learning Engagement). He can be contacted at tenkottep@nku.edu.