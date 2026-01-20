Notre Dame partners with Horizon Community Foundation on ‘Urban Education Center’ fund

The Notre Dame Urban Education Center has established the Notre Dame Urban Education Center Fund in partnership with Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky to support educational access and family-centered programming for children in Northern Kentucky’s urban core.

NDUEC is a faith-based education and family support organization rooted in the Catholic tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame USA.



The organization serves children from preschool through middle school through early childhood education, after-school and summer programs, academic enrichment, and family engagement initiatives that promote academic success and strong family partnerships.

Through the partnership with Horizon Community Foundation, the new fund will strengthen NDUEC’s core programming, reduce barriers to participation, and ensure students have access to safe learning environments and consistent academic and social support. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building stronger families and brighter futures across Northern Kentucky.

“Partnerships like this strengthen the support we provide to children and families every day,” said Erin Woods, Director of Development at the Notre Dame Urban Education Center. “We are grateful to Horizon for recognizing the power of education and community collaboration to create lasting change.”

NDUEC has received a $50,000 challenge grant from the Butler Foundation, matching every dollar in new or increased contributions up to $50,000 through June 30. The challenge grant will double the impact of donor support and help meet growing educational needs in Covington and surrounding communities.

The Notre Dame Urban Education Center Fund at Horizon Community Foundation provides a dedicated opportunity for donors to invest in educational success and family stability throughout Northern Kentucky.