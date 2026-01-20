NKY NAACP hosts full house at annual Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon, presents awards

By Serena Owen

Special to NKyTribune

The annual NKY NAACP MLK luncheon at the Syndicate in Newport welcomed attendees with the theme, “Facing an uncertain future with determination,” and President Jerome Bowles urged the community to reimagine what it means to move beyond Dr. King’s dream for a brighter tomorrow.

The event featured a welcome video from Gov. Andy Beshear and an inspiring keynote by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman who encouraged advocacy for education, stressed the importance of preserving Kentucky’s history, and shared her family’s story for standing up for racial justice.

The luncheon honored local leaders, students and organizations and included remarks from community leaders who reinforced the importance of keeping Dr. King’s dream alive through action and service.

Award Honorees:

Corporate Award: KAWA-Kentucky African Women Network

Education Partner Award: John Hopkins, school counselor Covington Independent Schools,Debra Vance, communications director, Covington Independent Schools

Vision and Unity Award: Ken Baker, Fox 19 Now

NAACP Dr. King President’s Award: ION Center, Covington

Keeper of the Dream Award: Pam Mullins, Covington; Rev. Bennie Brown, Cincinnati; and Anita Watts, Covington

Special Recognition for Historical Contributions to Education Award: Sayde Bunyan – Dean, Cincinnati

Community Empowerment Award: Everett Commodore, Owner of the Off the Top Barbershop

Game Changer Award: Faith Jackson, Covington, Senior Homeschool Student; Donovan Macario-Avila, Newport High School Senior

NAACP Historical Legacy Award: Robert Granville Ingguls, Newport



Military Salute: Minister Rodney Oglesby, Erlanger, and Kareem Simpson, Covington