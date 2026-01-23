Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky 24-hour Warming Center to open Friday-Tuesday

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is activating a 24-hour warming center under White Flag procedures, in partnership with Kenton County and the City of Covington, to make sure our neighbors have a safe, warm place during expected weekend winter storm.

Warming Center, located at 436 W 13th St. in Covington will operate Friday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m. through Tuesday, January 27 at 9 a.m., serving adult men and women (18+) who are experiencing homelessness. Call ahead to check availability at 859-291-4555.

Once shelter beds are full, we will continue operating under White Flag, using additional space in the Navigation Center. Our building is warm, and guests can access meals, coffee, showers, laundry, and community, supported by staff trained to respond in moments like this.

The shelter needs the public’s help, as there is no budget for this. Monetary donations of any amount are appreciated at bit.ly/ESNKYwinter.

Further updates will be available at emergencyshelternky.org.

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky