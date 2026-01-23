Kentucky State Treasurer returns $41.7 million in unclaimed property to Kentuckians in 2025

Kentucky State Treasurer Mark H. Metcalf on Thursday announced $41.7 million in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners in Kentucky during 2025.

“This is about putting Kentuckians first,” said Treasurer Metcalf. “Every dollar we return is a dollar that belongs to a family, a worker, or a small business. Our mission is simple: protect taxpayer dollars, run an efficient operation, and make sure money gets back to the people who earned it. I’m proud of the work our team is doing to deliver real, tangible results for the Commonwealth.”

Unclaimed property includes assets that owners have lost or left inactive, such as dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten utility deposits, unclaimed insurance proceeds, and the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes. The Treasury safeguards these funds until they can be reunited with their rightful owners. Kentuckians can search for unclaimed property through the Treasury’s online database at treasury.ky.gov.

Since taking office, Treasurer Metcalf has now helped return a total of $84.3 million to Kentuckians—including unclaimed property, non-cash assets, and reissued escheated checks —reinforcing the Treasury’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and strong stewardship of taxpayer resources.

“We remain focused on strengthening trust in government by ensuring every possible dollar is returned to Kentuckians,” the Treasurer added. “This work makes a real difference in people’s lives, and we’re just getting started.”

Kentucky State Treasury