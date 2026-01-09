Enzweiler Building Institute announces Heritage Trade Seminar series availability

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) has announced its 2026 Heritage Trade Seminar Series offered through the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades (CAHT).

The seminars expand EBI’s mission of preparing the region’s workforce by equipping students, contractors, and preservation professionals with the specialized skills needed to repair and restore historic buildings across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

Institutional authority and why CAHT matters

The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades — developed as a dedicated extension of the decades-strong Enzweiler Building Institute — has become a regional leader in hands-on preservation training. Together, EBI and CAHT have trained thousands of tradespeople, partnered with hundreds of employers, and supported multiple licensure and certification pathways across construction and restoration fields.

As communities reinvest in historic neighborhoods, CAHT plays a pivotal role in supplying the skilled labor required to protect and restore irreplaceable architectural resources. The Academy works closely with municipalities, preservation organizations, and industry partners to strengthen the heritage trades workforce pipeline at a time of significant need.



Urgent workforce demand for preservation trades

The upcoming seminar series meets an immediate regional workforce need created by:

• A rapidly aging building stock requires specialized restoration skills. • Persistent skilled labor shortages affecting contractors, municipalities, and preservation groups. • Economic revitalization initiatives centered on the restoration of historic commercial corridors and neighborhoods.

These seminars help fill the gap by offering practical, accessible preservation training directly aligned with local project needs.



Expert instructors with proven preservation credentials

Each seminar is taught by experienced preservation professionals, including master carpenters, seasoned masons, window restoration experts, and architectural conservators. Many instructors hold 20–40 years of field experience and have contributed to significant historic rehabilitation projects throughout the region. Their deep expertise ensures students receive authentic, skills-based instruction grounded in best practices and historical accuracy.



2026 Heritage Trade Seminar schedule

Registration deadline for all seminars: One week before the start date

February 2–12, 2026

Monday–Thursday/6–9 p.m.

Cost: $400 Registration Deadline: January 26



Historic Window and Door Restoration (Beginner)

Goal: Introduce participants to the fundamentals of restoring historic wooden windows, paneled doors, and associated hardware. Overview: Students learn condition assessment, stabilization, wood repair, hardware replacement, and finish restoration with an emphasis on minimal intervention, material conservation, and energy-performance enhancements that preserve the building’s historic character.



March 2–12, 2026

Monday–Thursday/6–9 p.m.

Cost: $400 Registration Deadline: February 23

Basic masonry in historic structures (beginner)

Goal: Build foundational knowledge and hands-on skills in traditional masonry repair and restoration. Overview: Participants learn how brick and stone assemblies’ function structurally and aesthetically in historic buildings. Training includes proper assessment, repair methods, and maintenance strategies using historically appropriate materials and techniques.

Covington Academy of Heritage Trades