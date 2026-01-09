How the whole family can build healthy habits that stick as you’re in ‘back on track’ mode

By Dr. Stephen Semcho, Ph.D.

University of Kentucky

It’s common for people to change their eating and exercise habits during the holidays. When trying to get “back on track” in the new year, it’s helpful to stick to the basics. Here are a few tips to help the whole family make positive changes that will last beyond the first few weeks of January.

Scale back the restrictions. Making drastic changes to the family’s diet, such as eliminating all sugar, isn’t just hard for grownups. Young kids won’t understand why they suddenly can’t have candy or why cookies are bad. Instead of teaching kids that sweet treats are a reward that has to be earned (or something bad that must be avoided at all costs), focus on the message of moderation. Cookies can be an appropriate choice (in the proper serving size) when paired with a balanced meal that includes protein, fiber and the nutrients from fruits and vegetables. This can help fuel our bodies and avoid the dreaded “sugar crash.” For older kids who may struggle with body image, severe food restrictions can lead to a complicated relationship with food.

Make a plan for snacks and mealtime. Weekends, after school activities and vacations can make it hard to stick to healthy eating habits. When you can, plan ahead and be prepared with a selection of nutritious snacks, like fruits, whole grain energy bars, nuts, or even a small serving of cheese. At restaurants, consider splitting entrees or taking part of it to go. When fast food is the only choice, look into more balanced options such as getting grilled chicken instead of fried, or fruit instead of French fries. Sticking to three well-balanced meals will cut down on the need for snacks.

Breakfast matters. What “they” say is true – it’s the most important meal of the day! Children who eat breakfast are in better health overall. They do better in school and have better concentration and memory. They are also less likely to develop obesity, which can lead to serious health problems such as diabetes, breathing issues, joint problems and heart disease. Older kids are especially prone to skipping breakfast in favor of sleeping longer. Set them – and yourself – up for a successful day by enforcing an earlier bedtime so that there is plenty of time to eat in the morning. Prep the night before – hardboiled eggs, muffins, yogurt, granola bars and pre-made smoothies check all the right boxes are and easy to eat on the go.

Find time to be active – as a family. In the cold winter months, it’s easy to let outside playtime turn into hours of indoor screen time. Find ways to get the whole family moving, such as dance parties, exercise videos, and after-dinner walks. Physical activity not only helps growing kids build strong bones and muscles, but it also helps them focus at school and sleep better. Regular exercise also reduces anxiety, tension and depression, and boosts mood and self-esteem. Aim for at least 30 minutes (ideally 60 minutes) of activity over the course of the day. It doesn’t have to be all at once, either – three 20-minute walks adds up to 60 minutes by the end of the day. Adults will feel the positive effects as well.

Remember, kids look to their parents and caregivers to lead by example. Healthy kids grow up to be healthy adults, so developing habits early can set them up for a lifetime of success. If you have questions about how your family can make healthier choices, talk to your primary care provider or your child’s pediatrician.

Dr. Stephen Semcho, Ph.D., pediatric psychologist at Golisano Children’s at UK