Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments names officers for 2026

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) Board of Directors approved the appointment of the board and officers to lead the organization in 2026, with Josh Gerth leading the board as president.

“Since joining the OKI Board a decade ago, I have been in awe of the collaborative approach over 100 board members take each year to improve the quality of life and economic vitality of the region we all call home,” said Gerth, who is starting his second term as president of the agency.

“It’s a rare sight these days to see a diverse group of people with different political backgrounds and viewpoints come together so effectively and make decisions. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with my fellow board members for my second term in 2026,” Gerth said.

“OKI is a national model for how a metropolitan planning organization can transform a region,” Gerth added. “CEO Mark Policinski and his talented staff are the reason for this reputation. I’m both privileged and honored to be a part of this innovative organization.”

OKI officers will serve a one-year term effective immediately.

• President: Josh Gerth, resident at-large member

• First vice president: Bonnie Batchler, Clermont County commissioner

• Second vice president: Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati council member

• Treasurer: Kenneth F. Reed, resident at-large member

• Past president: Gary W. Moore, Boone County judge/executive

• Secretary: Mark R. Policinski, OKI CEO

Federally mandated and funded, OKI serves as the metropolitan planning organization (MPO) for southwest Ohio — including Butler, Hamilton, Warren and Clermont counties — southeast Indiana’s Dearborn County, and Northern Kentucky’s Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.

Although OKI holds this regional authority, every decision begins at the local level. Projects originate with villages, cities, townships, counties or transit agencies, ensuring the region’s investment strategy is built from the community up rather than from the federal level down.

With a 118-member board representing eight counties across three states, OKI annually approves about $400 million in transportation projects and invests between $50 million and $80 million into regional infrastructure.

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments