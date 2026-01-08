Fetal homicide charge dropped against Wolfe County woman for self-managed abortion; other charges remain

By Tessa Redmond

Kentucky Today

A Wolfe County woman was indicted Tuesday on several charges related to her self-managed abortion, but a Commonwealth’s Attorney dismissed the woman’s fetal homicide charge on Wednesday.

Miranda King, who handles cases in Breathitt, Powell and Wolfe counties for the 39th Judicial Circuit, cited a Kentucky statute that shields pregnant women from facing prosecution for causing the deaths of their unborn children.

“I sought this job with the intention of being a pro-life prosecutor but must do so within the boundaries allowed by the Kentucky state law I’m sworn to defend,” King said in a press release. “I’m thankful for the investigative work of the Kentucky State Police on this case. I am also grateful to the dedicated citizens who served on the grand jury and thoroughly reviewed this case.”

Melinda Spencer, 35, was arrested on Dec. 31 after seeking medical care at United Clinic in Campton. Kentucky State Police said the clinic contacted authorities after Spencer informed staff she had terminated her pregnancy at home, and later Spencer allegedly told detectives she had taken abortion medication she ordered online and buried the infant behind her residence.

Troopers located the body of a “developed male infant” in a shallow grave at a property in the 3700 block of Flat Mary Road. According to WKYT, an autopsy is being performed on the infant in Frankfort.

Remaining felony charges for Spencer include abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of concealing the birth of an infant.

King said she will “prosecute the remaining lawful charges fully and fairly.”