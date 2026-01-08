Meals on Wheels announces Justin Beale as organization’s new chief advancement officer

Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky has announced the appointment Justin Beale to its executive leadership team as chief advancement officer.

Beale previously served as the nonprofit’s Development Manager and then Director of Development. Building off the impact he has already made for Meals on Wheels, Beale will play a pivotal role in advancing the way forward for the organization’s next chapter of service and growth.

Beale is a born-and-raised Northern Kentucky community member and has more than 15 years of nonprofit service and direct community engagement. He previously served as a team member of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati, Cincinnati Health Network and Welcome House of Northern Kentucky. He holds a B.B.A. from Northern Kentucky University.

Since joining the Meals on Wheels team in 2024, Beale has created significant impact by:

• Securing funding to expand transportation services in Southwest Ohio, which enables more seniors to receive individual transit to reach doctor’s appointments and medical treatment. • Serving on Meals on Wheels’ Driving Into The Future Campaign committee to build a new headquarters and meal production center, and expand core services and programs. • Developing fundraising strategies and cultivating relationships with key stakeholders in the region to benefit the Driving Into The Future Campaign. • Playing an essential role in building Meals on Wheels’ new advancement team from the ground up, which has enabled the organization to surpass annual fundraising goals through stewardship and events.

Says Mike Dunn, CEO of Meals on Wheels, “Justin has made such a positive impact on our organization since he arrived. I am excited to see what he, with his team, accomplishes in this new role. We are fortunate to have him leading our advancement efforts.”

Says Beale, “At the core of our mission is a commitment to ensuring seniors age with the dignity and security they deserve. As the needs of our aging community continue to grow, I’m honored to advance that mission alongside our partners, volunteers and supporters. Tens of thousands of seniors in our region are counting on us to deliver.”

Meals on Wheels launched the Driving Into The Future Campaign last April and broke ground on new property in Columbia Township in October. The campaign is designed to support our services, expansion and innovation in order to meet the increasing needs of a growing senior population; the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Regional Council predicts a 20-percent increase in our tristate senior population by 2040. With this new facility, Meals on Wheels will be equipped to meet seniors’ essential needs on a larger scale and improve the lives of older adults, families, caregivers and our community. To date, Meals on Wheels has raised $25 million towards its goal of $30 million.

Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky