General Assembly opens first day with short sessions, establishing membership and rules

Tuesday marked the first day of the 2026 General Assembly and both the House and Senate were in session for only about a half hour, as they both passed resolutions establishing their membership for the session, the rules of each chamber and invited Frankfort area clergy to offer daily opening prayers.

One thing new this year, both chambers are meeting in temporary chambers that were erected adjacent to the Capitol Annex, due to the multi-year, nearly $300 million dollar renovation project at the Capitol itself.

Since the temporary chambers are smaller than those in the Capitol, there will be no gallery for the public to watch proceedings in person. Instead, several meeting rooms in the Capitol Annex will have video feeds from the chambers for the public to view.

In the House, the Clerk read three impeachment petitions that were submitted by citizens while the House was not in session, which will be investigated by members. One calling for Impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Pamela Goodwine was filed Oct. 25, 2025. A second one, calling for the impeachment of Ballard County Jailer Eric Coppess was filed Oct. 29, 2025. A third petition seeking impeachment of Marshall County Family Court Judge Stephanie J. Perlow was filed Dec. 18, 2025.

In the Senate, Gary Clemons, D-Louisville was sworn in as a member, formally assuming his duties representing Senate District 37, which encompasses a portion of Jefferson County. In a special election, Clemons won a three-way race to succeed fellow Democrat David Yates. He resigned his seat after being sworn in as Jefferson County Clerk, succeeding Bobbie Holsclaw, who served in that position for 20 years before she died in office last September.

A United States Army reservist veteran and longtime labor leader, Clemons says he brings a working-class perspective shaped by years of advocating for safe workplaces, fair wages, and dignity on the job.

Clemons emphasized that his background will guide his approach to public service.

“I come to this role as a working Kentuckian who understands the challenges families face every day,” he said. “I am proud to bring a labor voice to the Senate and to fight for policies that strengthen workers, families, and communities across the Commonwealth.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth and budget address at 5:30 p.m.(ET).

• • •

What to know about following the General Assembly — LRC



• Livestreaming: The Kentucky General Assembly offers livestreaming of all legislative committee meetings and House proceedings. Links can be found on the legislature’s website under “Live Coverage,” or by clicking here.



• Website: The Legislature’s administrative body, the Legislative Research Commission, maintains legislature.ky.gov, a website with links to legislation, schedules, current statutes, and individual legislators. The website also includes information from previous sessions and legislative interims.



• Session Calendar: The Kentucky House will convene at Noon on Tuesday, January 6 and adjourn sine die by midnight on Monday, April 15. The official session calendar is available at legislature.ky.gov. Please note, this schedule is subject to change but an updated version will be made available on the website.



• Committee Schedule: House Standing Committees will begin meeting once session convenes and continue throughout the session. The regular schedule can be found at legislature.ky.gov. Please note, this schedule is subject to change but an updated version will be made available on the website.



• Daily Legislative Calendar: A daily calendar with information about committee meetings and convening of the House is also available on the legislature’s website.