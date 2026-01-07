Prep Sports Report: Defense carries Simon Kenton girls to victory in game between state ranked teams

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Stingy defense has become a trademark for the Simon Kenton girls basketball team. It took some time to get that phase of the game on track Tuesday, but it ended up carrying the Pioneers to a 45-36 win at Notre Dame.

In the second half, Simon Kenton played half-court, man-to-man defense so well that it limited the home team to nine points. The Pioneers scored 20 points in the final two quarters to finish on top. They now have a 14-1 record, holding opponents to 40 points or less in 10 of the victories.

In the first statewide media poll of the season, Simon Kenton was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 8. But it was the Pandas who jumped ahead 13-8 with nine points coming on 3-point goals.

Simon Kenton responded with an 11-0 run to open up a 19-13 lead. In the final minute of the second quarter, however, Notre Dame made a pair of treys during an 8-1 run that put the home team ahead, 27-25, at halftime.

The Pandas didn’t score during the first five minutes of the second half and trailed, 38-32, going into the fourth quarter. After Simon Kenton took a 44-34 lead with 3:54 left on the clock, the Pandas scored on just one of their final four possessions.

Unofficially, Notre Dame (9-3) shot 22.2 percent (4 of 18) from the field in the second half and 38.2 percent (13 of 34) for the game. The Pandas’ top scorers were senior guard Emma Holtzapfel and junior center Sarah Young with 11 points each. Young got seven of her team’s nine points during the second half.

Simon Kenton shot 35.8 percent (14 of 39) from the field and had a 12-5 scoring advantage at the free throw line. Junior point guard Brynli Pernell got nine of her game-high 13 points at the line. Senior guard Anna Kelch finished with 11 points.

Holy Cross basketball player makes college commitment

Holy Cross junior D’Myah Williams has made a verbal commitment with the Youngstown State University women’s basketball team, according to a post on her X account.

Youngstown State is a member of the Horizon League that includes Northern Kentucky University. Williams received other Division I offers from Bellarmine, Eastern Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, Texas Southern and MercyHurst.

Holy Cross coach Ted Arlinghaus said Williams is “the most athletic player, not only in the 9th Region, but quite possibly in the state. Her speed, jumping and quickness are unparalleled.”

The 5-foot-11 forward was averaging 16 points, 4.2 rebounds and shooting 52.7 percent from the field after the first nine games for the 10-2 Holy Cross team.

She missed the last three games due to a leg injury, including a 66-22 win over Beechwood on Monday in the opening round of the 9th Region All “A” Classic. Holy Cross won All ”A” Classic region titles the last four years and claimed back-to-back state championships in the 2023 and 2024 small school playoffs.

Campbell County hires former player as football coach

Rick Honaker’s career path as a football coach has brought him back to Campbell County where he was once a two-way starter for the Camels.

Honaker has spent more than 20 years coaching football. He was Gallatin County’s head coach the last two seasons and his teams posted records of 2-8 and 1-9.

During his coaching career on the high school and college levels, Honaker has also been an offensive, defensive and special teams coordinator.

An online post by Campbell County announcing his hiring said, “His passion for the game and focus on academics, athletics, and citizenship will help build a solid foundation for the Camel football program at all levels,”

Campbell County hired Honaker to replace Brian Weinrich, who stepped down as head coach with a 12-32 record over four seasons. The Camels posted a 3-8 record last season with mostly juniors and sophomores on the roster. The team leader in tackles was sophomore Alex Reidinger and the top scorers were sophomore Cade Anthrop and junior Ayden Earls.