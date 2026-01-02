First Financial completes acquisition of Chicago-based BankFinanical Corp.

First Financial Bancorp. has closed its previously announced acquisition of Chicago-based BankFinancial Corporation through an all-stock transaction, expanding First Financial’s presence in the Chicago market with its first retail consumer-focused locations.



First Financial adds BankFinancial’s strong core deposit franchise, with 18 financial centers in the area, plus its regional and national commercial loan, lease and deposit lines of business. With the completion of this acquisition, First Financial will now have $22 billion in assets and offer an even broader range of consumer, commercial, specialty lending and wealth management services.

“Expanding our presence in Chicago presents us with significant opportunities for growth and profitability because of the many solutions we can bring to new and existing clients in this market,” said Archie Brown, president and chief executive officer of First Financial Bank. “First Financial exists to create opportunities to help our clients and communities thrive, and we look forward to the impact we can have with this approach in Chicago.”



BankFinancial locations will continue to operate under the name “BankFinancial” until the completion of the conversion process, anticipated in June 2026, which will consolidate the two banks’ products, processes and operating systems. BankFinancial clients will receive detailed information about account conversions in the coming months. Until then, BankFinancial clients do not need to take any action and can continue to obtain services from their existing BankFinancial channels. First Financial clients will not be impacted by the merger or the conversion.



This acquisition continues First Financial’s recent growth in the Midwest. In 2023, First Financial added a commercial lending presence in Chicago’s Fulton Market, and it acquired Lincolnshire-based Agile Premium Finance in 2024. In November 2025, First Financial announced the closing of its Westfield Bank acquisition, expanding its existing commercial banking and wealth management capabilities in Northeast Ohio. First Financial also recently added a commercial banking presence in Grand Rapids, Michigan. These growth areas build upon the bank’s Midwestern foundation, which includes Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Northeast Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Louisville, Kentucky.