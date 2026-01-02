Kentucky’s QB Cutter Boley anounces intentions to enter transfer portal

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

As Kentucky coach Will Stein was leading the Oregon offense to a 23-0 shutout of Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day Thursday, UK quarterback Cutter Boley announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Boley told the network that he will enter the portal and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Boley attended a press conference introducing Stein as the team’s new head coach last month.

During his press conference, Stein said his recruiting philosophy is to start at the prep level and added that the portal is a “great supplemental tool.”

“It’s not the end all, be all, but I would like to think it always starts with high school ranks,” he said at the time. “That’s where your development happens, retention. That’s where you get to know these people the best, their parents, the people that matter to them. Then they want to stay at your university longer.”

Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad announced he was entering the portal earlier this week.

Regardless of who starts under center for Stein’s first squad next season, he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m looking forward to working with all those guys, building that room, building the culture of really the quarterback tradition that lies here at Kentucky,” he said.

Boley, named to the freshman All-SEC first-team last season, ranked third in the league in pass completion percentage (65 percent), behind Gunner Stockton of Georgia and Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia.