Fischer Homes’ new development in Florence , Glenns at Gunpowder, now selling homesites

Fischer Homes is now selling homesites at the Glenns at Gunpowder, a brand-new community in Florence.

The community features 26 homesites spanning 8.87 acres and showcases Fischer Homes’ popular Maple Street Collection, with homes priced from the $330s to the $470s+.

“We’re excited to welcome Fischer Homes back to Florence and see new investment in our community,” said Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon.

Each home in Glenns at Gunpowder community is designed to blend style, comfort, and personalization while also meeting the needs of today’s homeowners, featuring flexible living spaces, lofts, and open-concept kitchens ideal for modern living.

Located off Gunpowder Road, just minutes from US-42 and I-71/I-75, Glenns at Gunpowder marks Fischer Homes’ first Florence community in several years.

“We’re thrilled to return to Florence with fresh opportunities for homebuyers,” said Gemma Maxwell, market president for Fischer Homes Northern Kentucky Division. “Glenns at Gunpowder offers an ideal blend of convenience, community, and connection.”

Residents will be served by Boone County School District, including Ockerman Elementary School, Jones Middle School, and Boone County High School. Nearby parochial school options include St. Joseph Academy; Mary, Queen of Heaven School; and St. Timothy Catholic School.

The community is located near South Fork Park, Florence Nature Park, Boone County Arboretum, and Thomas More Stadium, home of the Florence Y’alls, making it an attractive choice for families and professionals who want to stay close to the heart of Florence.

Daily shopping and dining along Mall Road, as well as quick access to Florence Mall, Turfway Park Racing & Gaming, and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), make life at Glenns at Gunpowder both vibrant and convenient.