Libraries adjust acquisition processes following closure of leading book distributor

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

The abrupt closure of Baker & Taylor, long considered one of the nation’s leading library material vendors, has forced libraries across the country to rapidly restructure how they acquire books and other materials.

According to Mary Jo Gleason, Kenton County Public Library Collection Services Manager, the transition has been challenging but manageable, thanks to flexibility and clear communication with patrons.

Baker & Taylor, a cornerstone 197-year-old book distributor founded in 1828, announced in October it would cease operations in early 2026. It was a supplier to over 5,000 public libraries, creating a major void in the publishing-to-library pipeline.

When Baker & Taylor shut down, the library had more than 3,400 items already on order. Staff immediately began transferring those orders to alternative suppliers. Gleason said the library’s existing relationships with other vendors helped limit long-term disruption.

“One of the biggest hurdles was recreating our standing orders,” Gleason said. Baker & Taylor previously handled automatic shipments for more than 1,000 popular fiction authors. Those standing orders had to be rebuilt with a new vendor, and previously ordered titles that were already published or nearing release had to be reordered quickly.

Ingram has since become the library’s primary supplier. The library had worked with Ingram for years alongside Baker & Taylor, making the transition smoother than it might have been otherwise. Gleason said staff are also working with Barnes & Noble and Libraria while continuing to search for additional vendors to serve as secondary and tertiary options. Brodart, another well-known supplier, was not accepting new customers at the time of inquiry.

The sudden shift has caused some delays in receiving new materials, as vendors across the country work to absorb the increased demand.

“No one was prepared for Baker & Taylor closing so abruptly,” Gleason said. “Many libraries, including us, were caught off guard by how quickly it happened.”

Despite the disruption, Gleason emphasized that the library’s collection development strategy has not changed. What has changed is the amount of time required to place and evaluate orders. Baker & Taylor’s ordering platform previously allowed librarians to review stock levels, demand, and professional reviews in one centralized location. That information is now spread across multiple sources.

Patrons, Gleason said, have remained largely understanding. The library communicated the situation through social media and prepared frontline staff to answer questions. Patrons waiting for new releases are encouraged to contact the Collection Development Department if delays occur.

“Library users expect popular titles to be available on release day,” Gleason said. “When that doesn’t happen, we can lose circulation if patrons decide not to wait and purchase the item elsewhere.”

Most delays have been limited to one to ten days, though fall and winter releases posed the greatest challenge due to pre-orders originally placed with Baker & Taylor.

The library’s digital collection has helped ease some of the pressure. Gleason noted that digital circulation has continued to increase, a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued beyond the vendor transition.

Looking ahead, Gleason said the library is focused on diversifying its vendor relationships to avoid future disruptions.

“Our goal is to have multiple primary vendors so we don’t find ourselves in this situation again,” she said. “There’s a real need for more strong options in the library vendor space.”

While some changes to acquisitions and cataloging processes may be permanent, Gleason said the transition has also created new opportunities, including renewed attention to classics and other “hidden gems” ready and available on library shelves.

As the industry adapts, the library expects continued growth in digital circulation alongside ongoing adjustments to physical materials ordering.

“Our main strategy is transparency,” Gleason said. “We’re working as quickly as possible to get the materials our patrons need into their hands.”